Finance & DevelopmentDevelopment'Love Letter' to the California Desert: Living Room at Hotel Wren
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

‘Love Letter’ to the California Desert: Living Room at Hotel Wren

By George Seli
Photo Credit: Hotel Wren

Opened in March in Twentynine Palms, California, Hotel Wren is a reimagined 1940s roadside lodge situated near the northern entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. In designing the hotel, owner Jessica Pell, founder of Manola Studio in Los Angeles, sought to preserve the 12-room property’s historic character while adding new elements that captured the beauty of California’s high desert, such as hand-painted tiles inspired by indigenous flora and fauna and a color scheme of cream, sand, sage, rust, and other desert hues.

“This project had so many moving parts and more than I fully grasped at the outset,” said Pell. “It became a complete reimagining of the property, from architecture and layout to custom millwork, sourcing, and finishes. It was a long process, but that time allowed the project to mature and evolve into something deeply considered, layered, and meaningful.”

The living room is the heart of the hotel, where guests can gather, converse, and take in views of the Mojave Desert. “Many [guests] come from Los Angeles, driving two and a half hours, then continuing another stretch past Joshua Tree before turning down a dusty road. I wanted the moment they stepped inside to feel like a deep breath and a warm hello,” Pell explained.

“The interior needed to hold people in a way that felt like home. There’s always tea and snacks waiting, a fireplace, games, etc. The fabrics are vintage deadstock I personally sourced. … The materials, colors, and textures aren’t just aesthetic choices; they’re a celebration of the desert’s beauty, of connection, and of the care we hope guests feel the moment they arrive.”

Hand-Picked Ornaments | Pell acquired vintage adornments from flea markets, auctions, estate sales, etc., focusing on “things I love, pieces I’m drawn to because of their craft, materiality, form, and spirit,” she said. “Authentic craftsmanship and natural materials are my guiding principles, along with the work of local and regionally connected artists whose pieces feel soulful and purposeful.”

Curated Readings | The living room’s book collection is focused on the natural world and our understanding of it. Topics include astronomy, geology, hiking, birding, and philosophy.

Custom Millwork | Designed by artist Nik Gelormino, a friend of Pell, the millwork is hand-carved with desert flowers.

Framing the Outdoors| “The circular window was designed as a way to frame and honor the mountains of Joshua Tree National Park,” said Pell. “From the interior, it’s set at the perfect height so that when you’re seated, your gaze naturally rests on the ridgeline—it becomes a living piece of art, changing with the light throughout the day. From the exterior, the circle offers a quiet moment of architecture that signals arrival.”

Floral Motif | The mural by local artist Kim Swift was inspired during a visit to Hotel Wren and its gardens. “She spent a few days on the property, letting the desert inform her work, and it all began with a blooming San Pedro cactus flower I showed her during her visit. From there, the imagery grew organically,” Pell explained.

Previous article
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons
Next article
Hyatt Inclusive Collection Finds Connection Between Travel Perceptions and Quality Time
George Seli
George Seli
George Seli is the editor of LODGING.

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry News

Hyatt Inclusive Collection Finds Connection Between Travel Perceptions and Quality Time

LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection released the Time Rich Report, a national consumer survey designed to examine how people perceive and manage time. Conducted in collaboration with...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 20. U.S. Hotel PerformanceSeptember 14-September 20, 2025Percentage change from...
Shorelight at Sheraton San Diego Resort
Food and Beverage

Sheraton San Diego Resort Debuts New Restaurant

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—Sheraton San Diego Resort announced the debut of Shorelight, a new coastal-inspired restaurant located in the resort’s Bay Tower. Overlooking panoramic views...
learning stock, woman with notepad and laptop
Education and Training

USF and McKibbon Hospitality Continue Cooperative Learning Program

LODGING Staff -
TAMPA, Florida—McKibbon Hospitality and the University of South Florida’s (USF) School of Hospitality and Sport Management, part of the Muma College of Business, announced...
LivAway Suites Salt Lake City West Jordan
Brands

LivAway Suites Surpasses 100,000 Room Nights

LODGING Staff -
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—LivAway Suites announced that, in its first 12 months of operating hotels, the brand has sold more than 100,000 room nights....
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Oracle Corporation announced the promotion of Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia to the roles of chief executive officers. Magouyrk previously served as president of...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Industry News

Hyatt Inclusive Collection Finds Connection Between Travel Perceptions and Quality Time

LODGING Staff -
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -