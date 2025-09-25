‘Love Letter’ to the California Desert: Living Room at Hotel Wren

Opened in March in Twentynine Palms, California, Hotel Wren is a reimagined 1940s roadside lodge situated near the northern entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. In designing the hotel, owner Jessica Pell, founder of Manola Studio in Los Angeles, sought to preserve the 12-room property’s historic character while adding new elements that captured the beauty of California’s high desert, such as hand-painted tiles inspired by indigenous flora and fauna and a color scheme of cream, sand, sage, rust, and other desert hues.

“This project had so many moving parts and more than I fully grasped at the outset,” said Pell. “It became a complete reimagining of the property, from architecture and layout to custom millwork, sourcing, and finishes. It was a long process, but that time allowed the project to mature and evolve into something deeply considered, layered, and meaningful.”

The living room is the heart of the hotel, where guests can gather, converse, and take in views of the Mojave Desert. “Many [guests] come from Los Angeles, driving two and a half hours, then continuing another stretch past Joshua Tree before turning down a dusty road. I wanted the moment they stepped inside to feel like a deep breath and a warm hello,” Pell explained.

“The interior needed to hold people in a way that felt like home. There’s always tea and snacks waiting, a fireplace, games, etc. The fabrics are vintage deadstock I personally sourced. … The materials, colors, and textures aren’t just aesthetic choices; they’re a celebration of the desert’s beauty, of connection, and of the care we hope guests feel the moment they arrive.”

Hand-Picked Ornaments | Pell acquired vintage adornments from flea markets, auctions, estate sales, etc., focusing on “things I love, pieces I’m drawn to because of their craft, materiality, form, and spirit,” she said. “Authentic craftsmanship and natural materials are my guiding principles, along with the work of local and regionally connected artists whose pieces feel soulful and purposeful.”

Curated Readings | The living room’s book collection is focused on the natural world and our understanding of it. Topics include astronomy, geology, hiking, birding, and philosophy.

Custom Millwork | Designed by artist Nik Gelormino, a friend of Pell, the millwork is hand-carved with desert flowers.

Framing the Outdoors| “The circular window was designed as a way to frame and honor the mountains of Joshua Tree National Park,” said Pell. “From the interior, it’s set at the perfect height so that when you’re seated, your gaze naturally rests on the ridgeline—it becomes a living piece of art, changing with the light throughout the day. From the exterior, the circle offers a quiet moment of architecture that signals arrival.”

Floral Motif | The mural by local artist Kim Swift was inspired during a visit to Hotel Wren and its gardens. “She spent a few days on the property, letting the desert inform her work, and it all began with a blooming San Pedro cactus flower I showed her during her visit. From there, the imagery grew organically,” Pell explained.