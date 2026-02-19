LOS ANGELES, California—A coalition of business and hospitality leaders submitted over 79,300 signatures to the Los Angeles City Clerk to qualify a repeal of the city’s Business Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) for the November 2026 ballot.

The submission follows a monthslong effort that successfully secured nearly double the required signatures needed for validation. The measure, titled the “Repeal of Los Angeles City Business Gross Receipts Tax,” would eliminate the tax Los Angeles businesses pay on overall revenues.

For decades, the GRT has disproportionately hit small and minority‑owned businesses and contributed to higher costs for everyday goods. Repealing it will deliver immediate relief to residents, protect jobs at companies struggling under LA’s high operating costs, and restore a fairer, more competitive business climate. Los Angeles is one of only three cities in California with a gross receipts tax, and it has driven employers out of LA to neighboring, more tax-competitive markets.

Statements From Leadership

“Repealing the gross receipts tax is about supporting our main streets and the mom-and-pop businesses that help our neighborhoods thrive,” said Nella McOsker, president and chief executive officer of the Central City Association. “These businesses are facing the same affordability crisis as families across our city, and by eliminating the GRT, we’re removing one more reason to relocate or shut down. This repeal gives local entrepreneurs a real chance to stay in Los Angeles, create jobs, reinvest in our communities, and keep our commercial corridors buzzing.”

“Los Angeles is facing an affordability crisis — repealing the archaic gross receipts tax tackles it head-on. It will be the only measure on the ballot that lowers taxes, said Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry & Commerce Association. This repeal is necessary for our city to halt the exodus of business, recruit new employers, and secure our economic future.”

“Today marks a turning point for a business community that refused to be passive. After years of being targeted by policy decisions that threaten our industry’s viability, we stood up, organized, and acted,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “At a time when the city is proposing multiple tax increases, this will be the only measure on the ballot that lowers taxes and puts money back into the pockets of residents.”