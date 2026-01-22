ARLINGTON, Texas—Loews Hotels & Co announced plans for Americana by Loews Hotels, its third hotel in Arlington, Texas’ Entertainment District. The property is set to replace the existing Sheraton Arlington Hotel, which is slated to be demolished in early June. Construction on the new Americana by Loews Hotel is scheduled to begin this summer. Americana by Loews Hotels will be the brand’s 28th property, and its name pays tribute to the iconic Hotel in Bal Harbour, Florida.

“This project reflects our strong belief in Arlington as a dynamic destination and our confidence in its continued growth,” said Alex Tisch, president and chief executive officer of Loews Hotels & Co. “Americana by Loews Hotels honors our heritage while looking ahead, bringing together scale, service excellence, and design to support group and leisure travelers alike. As our third hotel in Arlington, it also marks an important milestone for Loews as owner, operator, and developer.”

The hotel will include 507 guestrooms, including 39 suites, and standard room sizes ranging from 350 to 400 square feet. Designed with meetings and events at its core, the property will offer more than 83,000 square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn.

Meeting and Event Offerings

The property will provide 44,789 square feet of interior meeting space and 38,651 square feet of exterior meeting space, including:

