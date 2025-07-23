Loews Hotels & Co Announces Launch of Fizz by Loews Hotels

NEW YORK—Loews Hotels & Co introduced Fizz by Loews Hotels, a new soda-centric program. Launching this summer nationwide, Fizz by Loews Hotels serves customizable, house-made sodas and spritzes at all Loews properties.

Building on the success of the Free Spirited by Loews Hotels program, the brand’s curated non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverage program, this new offering reflects a growing guest preference for mindful consumption.

“Fizz by Loews Hotels celebrates the art of carbonation in a way that’s seasonal, creative, and completely customizable,” said Mark Weiss, senior vice president of food & beverage and design at Loews Hotels & Co. “It’s a program rooted in consumer choice and connection, designed to bring joy to every one of our guests, no matter how they like to drink.”

Across the country, Loews properties are offering Fizz with locally inspired menus and on-site experiences tailored to their destination.

Fizz by Loews Hotels Signature Menus: Each property offers a seasonal selection of house-crafted sodas. Created by Loews’ “Fizzologists” and made in-house using fresh herbs, local ingredients, and house-made syrups, each beverage is available spirit-free or with a custom alcohol add-on, offering Loews guests the flexibility to personalize their experience.

Blossom Breeze at Loews Kansas City Hotel : This spritz combines cherry mint syrup, lime juice, and ginger syrup, topped with club soda. The house-made ginger syrup is crafted by simmering chopped fresh ginger in water and straining for clarity.

: This spritz combines cherry mint syrup, lime juice, and ginger syrup, topped with club soda. The house-made ginger syrup is crafted by simmering chopped fresh ginger in water and straining for clarity. Lychee Lush at Loews Miami Beach Hotel : Lychee Lush mixes lychee purée, fresh raspberries, yuzu juice, and simple syrup, then tops it all off with soda water. Finished with a signature lychee foam and a fresh mint sprig, this fruit-forward drink is served in a diamond rocks glass.

: Lychee Lush mixes lychee purée, fresh raspberries, yuzu juice, and simple syrup, then tops it all off with soda water. Finished with a signature lychee foam and a fresh mint sprig, this fruit-forward drink is served in a diamond rocks glass. Peach Fizz at Live! by Loews – St. Louis : Made with peach purée sourced from Eckert’s Family Farms, this drink combines lemon juice and simple syrup. Served over ice and garnished with a peach slice, the Peach Fizz offers a balance of sweet and tart.

: Made with peach purée sourced from Eckert’s Family Farms, this drink combines lemon juice and simple syrup. Served over ice and garnished with a peach slice, the Peach Fizz offers a balance of sweet and tart. Strawberry Mint at Loews Arlington Hotel : Strawberries, sugar, and water are simmered and steeped with mint to create a layered syrup, brightened with lemon juice. Topped with soda water and served on the rocks, this drink delivers the fruit-first essence of a summer garden.

: Strawberries, sugar, and water are simmered and steeped with mint to create a layered syrup, brightened with lemon juice. Topped with soda water and served on the rocks, this drink delivers the fruit-first essence of a summer garden. Piña Colada Pop at Loews Coronado Bay Resort : This beverage brings together coconut syrup and pineapple juice, shaken and strained over ice in a tiki glass, then finished with soda water.

: This beverage brings together coconut syrup and pineapple juice, shaken and strained over ice in a tiki glass, then finished with soda water. Watermelon Crawl at Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza: Watermelon Crawl combines watermelon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup, with basil leaves muddled and strained for a subtle herbal twist. The drink is topped with soda water and served over ice.

Additionally, Loews will launch the Fizz Cart, a mobile cart that rolls out poolside and at rooftop venues, offering made-to-order soda creations from resident ‘Fizzologists.”