Loews Hotel & Co Announces Launch of New Beverage Program

NEW YORK, New York—Loews Hotels & Co announced the launch of Alchemy by Loews Hotels, a brand-wide beverage program. Inspired by botanical apothecaries, Alchemy by Loews Hotels introduces drinks layered with subtle sensory elements.

“Alchemy by Loews Hotels is about elevating the everyday ritual of enjoying a beverage into something quietly memorable,” said Grant Hewitt, vice president of beverage, Loews Hotels & Co. “Every detail, from aroma and temperature to glassware and texture, is considered with intention. The result is an experience that feels personal, artisanal, and deeply rooted in hospitality.”

An Apothecary-Inspired Approach to Mixology: Alchemy by Loews Hotels offers presentations including house-made tinctures, herbal infusions, small-batch mixers, spritzers, and curated bottles. Each element is designed to complement the drink’s core flavor profile. Each participating property will interpret the program through a local lens, incorporating regional ingredients, seasonal botanicals, and destination-inspired flavors.

Curated Property Offerings

Offerings include:

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