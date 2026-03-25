Loews Hotel & Co Announces Launch of New Beverage Program

NEW YORK, New York—Loews Hotels & Co announced the launch of Alchemy by Loews Hotels, a brand-wide beverage program. Inspired by botanical apothecaries, Alchemy by Loews Hotels introduces drinks layered with subtle sensory elements.
“Alchemy by Loews Hotels is about elevating the everyday ritual of enjoying a beverage into something quietly memorable,” said Grant Hewitt, vice president of beverage, Loews Hotels & Co. “Every detail, from aroma and temperature to glassware and texture, is considered with intention. The result is an experience that feels personal, artisanal, and deeply rooted in hospitality.”
An Apothecary-Inspired Approach to Mixology: Alchemy by Loews Hotels offers presentations including house-made tinctures, herbal infusions, small-batch mixers, spritzers, and curated bottles. Each element is designed to complement the drink’s core flavor profile. Each participating property will interpret the program through a local lens, incorporating regional ingredients, seasonal botanicals, and destination-inspired flavors.
Curated Property Offerings
Offerings include:
- Clash of the Titans at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel: A velvety cocktail that balances Tanqueray No. Ten with feta honey, clarified lemon juice, and St-Germain. The beverage is finished with an egg white foam and garnished with a feta cube and freshly cracked black pepper tableside.
- Salt Garden at Loews Coronado Bay Resort: This tequila-based cocktail blends aloe, cucumber, fresh lime, and a touch of salinity. The beverage is finished with a cucumber sea salt rim and a tableside “Garden Essence” dropper.
- Smoked Rosemary Negroni at Loews Philadelphia Hotel: A twist on the classic, with pineapple-infused Hendrick’s Gin, Campari, and Punt e Mes. The beverage is served in a smoke-kissed glass with torched rosemary and garnished with grilled pineapple.
- Volcán de Mi Tierra at Loews Miami Beach Hotel: A white Negroni presented tableside. The cocktail is served under a glass cloche filled with grapefruit smoke.
- Lychee Rose Royale at Loews Atlanta Hotel: This cocktail blends Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose with lychee, St-Germain, and fresh lemon juice. Finished with a foam and orange blossom mist, it’s garnished with a dried rose bud.