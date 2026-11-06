Lodgco Hospitality Names New CEO and President

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan—Lodgco Hospitality announced the appointment of Scott Stuart as chief executive officer and president, effective Nov. 9, 2026. Stuart, who has served as president of Lodgco since 2024, will lead the company’s next phase of growth across its portfolio of 20 hotels, with a focus on expanding Lodgco’s third-party management business and continuing to invest in its centralized Property Support Office platform.

Since being named president in 2024, Stuart has built out Lodgco’s Property Support Office into the centralized platform that now supports every hotel in the portfolio. He has led the company’s growth on two fronts: acquisitions and third-party management. As CEO, Stuart will set Lodgco’s strategic direction.

Statements From Leadership

“For more than 30 years, Lodgco has owned and operated hotels, so we approach every property the way an owner would, because we are one,” said Stuart. “Our centralized Property Support Office gives every hotel in our portfolio, regardless of brand, the same depth of sales, revenue management, finance, and people support, and our culture is what makes that platform work. I’m honored to lead this team into its next chapter, and we are focused on growing alongside owners who want that level of partnership.

“As owners, we trust Scott and his team to run our hotels every day, and they manage every property as if it were their own investment,” said Michael Martin, owner of Lodgco Hospitality. “Scott has earned the trust of our associates, our brand partners, and our ownership partners. Any owner who partners with Lodgco gets the same team and the same platform we rely on for our own hotels.”

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“Scott leads with the same values this company was built on,” said Susan Martin, owner of Lodgco Hospitality. “He understands that our culture is our competitive advantage, and that when we invest in our associates, they deliver for our guests and our owners.”