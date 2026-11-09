Lodgco Hospitality Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan—Lodgco Hospitality announced the appointment of Joe Viglietta as chief operating officer. Viglietta, a hospitality executive with more than 30 years of experience leading Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Hyatt portfolios, will lead operations across Lodgco’s twenty-one hotels and direct the company’s development efforts, including new acquisitions and third-party management contracts. He reports to Scott Stuart, chief executive officer and president.

Viglietta most recently served as chief operating officer of Dimension Hospitality, where he led a portfolio of 75 hotels across the Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Hyatt brands. Before that, he held operations leadership roles at Hotel Equities, advancing from regional director of operations to senior vice president of operations while supporting a 76-hotel portfolio.

Viglietta spent two decades with Vista Host, rising from general manager to chief operating officer, where he led a portfolio of more than 40 full- and select-service hotels, served institutional and private ownership groups, and opened 25 new hotels between 2012 and 2017. While there, he created a guest “Do Not Disturb” program benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that generated more than $365,000 in donations in 2018. He also founded hosdi, a hospitality company focused on sales support services and technology, and began his career with Remington and Radisson in Indianapolis.

Statements From Leadership

“Joe brings rare depth on both sides of our business. He has run large, multi-brand portfolios, built the tools and reporting that ownership groups rely on, and grown portfolios by bringing new hotels and new owners onto the platform,” said Scott Stuart, chief executive officer and president. “That combination of operating discipline and development experience is exactly what Lodgco needs as we grow through acquisitions and third-party management, and his people-first approach fits our culture.”

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“I have always believed that serving others and delivering strong returns go hand in hand. When we take care of our team members and our guests, results for our owners follow,” said Viglietta. “Lodgco has the pieces that matter: an owner’s perspective, a strong multi-brand portfolio, a centralized support platform, and a culture built around its people. I’m excited to lead our operations and to bring new hotels and new ownership partners onto that platform.”