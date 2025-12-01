Industry NewsLodgco Hospitality Adds Two Winter Haven Hotels to Its Portfolio
Lodgco Hospitality Adds Two Winter Haven Hotels to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Hampton Inn Winter Haven
Photo Credit: Hampton Inn Winter Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan—Lodgco Hospitality announced that the company has officially assumed management of two properties in Winter Haven, Florida: the Hampton Inn Winter Haven and the Holiday Inn Winter Haven. This expansion builds Lodgco Hospitality’s presence in Central Florida.

“We are excited to welcome the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Winter Haven into our managed portfolio,” said Scott Stuart, president of Lodgco Hospitality. “Winter Haven is a vibrant and growing market, and these hotels play an important role in serving both leisure and business travelers to the area. Our team is eager to elevate performance, support the on-property associates, and enhance the guest experience from day one.”

Both hotels are located near Winter Haven’s key attractions, including LEGOLAND Florida Resort, the Chain of Lakes, and local corporate demand generators. Lodgco will focus on driving revenue growth and strengthening sales and marketing efforts while providing the brand-standard service that guests expect.

Langham Hospitality Group Launches AI Toolkit
