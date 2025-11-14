Industry NewsLodgco Hospitality Adds Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena to Its Portfolio
Lodgco Hospitality Adds Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Sheraton Raleigh Arena
Photo Credit: Sheraton Raleigh Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, MI—Lodgco Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena, located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 82-room hotel is situated directly across from the Lenovo Center and minutes from North Carolina State University. The property includes a fitness center, an outdoor pool, meeting space, and an on-site restaurant and bar.

“Lodgco Hospitality is proud to expand into North Carolina with the addition of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena”, said Scott Stuart, president of Lodgco Hospitality. “This hotel is ideally positioned to serve both leisure and business travelers visiting the Raleigh area. Our team looks forward to building on the property’s strong foundation and driving performance through our culture of hospitality and operational excellence.”

“Partnering with Lodgco Hospitality brings a team whose expertise in driving performance and maximizing asset value aligns perfectly with our vision for this property,” said Minesh Patel, owner of Beyond Hospitality.

With the addition of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena, Lodgco Hospitality continues its growth across the United States, operating a portfolio of hotels within brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Hunter Hotel Advisors Announces Sale of Courtyard Amarillo Downtown
Cloudbeds and Duetto Release Hotel Market Pulse Report
Finance report stock
Industry News

Cloudbeds and Duetto Release Hotel Market Pulse Report

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds and Duetto released their Hotel Market Pulse report, providing performance and profitability analysis for hoteliers worldwide based on the data managed...
Courtyard Amarillo Downtown
Finance

Hunter Hotel Advisors Announces Sale of Courtyard Amarillo Downtown

LODGING Staff -
AUSTIN, Texas—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the off-market sale of the 107-key Courtyard Amarillo Downtown. An affiliate of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc., sold the hotel...
Hilton Lake Buena Vista - Orlando
Design

Homewood Suites by Hilton Lake Buena Vista – Orlando Announces Renovation

LODGING Staff -
ORLANDO, Florida—Officials of the 130-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Lake Buena Vista - Orlando announced that the hotel is in the final stages of...
Grand Hyatt DFW Airport
Design

Grand Hyatt DFW Airport Announces Renovation

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas—Grand Hyatt DFW Airport celebrated its 20-year anniversary. The hotel is honoring this milestone with a $34 million renovation of the...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—Due to a comparison against election week in 2024, the U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar's latest data through Nov....
Industry News

Deloitte: Holiday Travel Intent Increases Amid Financial Concerns

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—Deloitte shared the findings from its 2025 Holiday Travel Survey. Key takeaways include: Holiday travel intent continues to rise, but budgets are not following...

