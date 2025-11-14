GRAND RAPIDS, MI—Lodgco Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena, located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 82-room hotel is situated directly across from the Lenovo Center and minutes from North Carolina State University. The property includes a fitness center, an outdoor pool, meeting space, and an on-site restaurant and bar.

“Lodgco Hospitality is proud to expand into North Carolina with the addition of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena”, said Scott Stuart, president of Lodgco Hospitality. “This hotel is ideally positioned to serve both leisure and business travelers visiting the Raleigh area. Our team looks forward to building on the property’s strong foundation and driving performance through our culture of hospitality and operational excellence.”

“Partnering with Lodgco Hospitality brings a team whose expertise in driving performance and maximizing asset value aligns perfectly with our vision for this property,” said Minesh Patel, owner of Beyond Hospitality.

With the addition of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Arena, Lodgco Hospitality continues its growth across the United States, operating a portfolio of hotels within brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.