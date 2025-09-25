LivAway Suites Surpasses 100,000 Room Nights

Industry NewsBrandsLivAway Suites Surpasses 100,000 Room Nights
By LODGING Staff
LivAway Suites Salt Lake City West Jordan
Photo Credit: LivAway Suites Salt Lake City West Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—LivAway Suites announced that, in its first 12 months of operating hotels, the brand has sold more than 100,000 room nights. Since the extended-stay brand launched, it has opened eight hotels, with 14 more under development.

Recent openings in Draper, Utah; Renton, Washington; and Portland, Maine highlight LivAway Suites’ expansion.

“Reaching 100,000 room nights in our first year is a great milestone and an exciting validation of our platform,” said Mike Nielson, chief executive officer of LivAway Suites. “We set out to rethink what affordable extended stay lodging could be, and the market response has exceeded every expectation.”

Moving forward, the company has plans for 10 additional hotels in 2026, bringing the total to 30-plus properties by the end of the year, with projects underway in Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Florida.

“The demand curve for extended stay is only getting steeper,” Nielson added. “Our model is proving itself, and this is just the beginning.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

