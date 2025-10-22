AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee announced the implementation of its self-service guest experience platform at LivAway Suites. By integrating Virdee technology, LivAway Suites now offers a full range of self-service options for guests, allowing frictionless arrivals to be completed via kiosks, mobile web, and mobile apps. 24/7 access to digital room keys is available to guests through the app or by picking up a physical key from the kiosk, and on-demand support, through Virdee’s Remote Assistance technology, ensures help is always available.

“We’re thrilled with the smooth integration of Virdee’s technology at LivAway Suites,” said Kevin Dailey, chief operating officer of LivAway Suites. “This partnership has enabled us to deliver a state-of-the-art guest experience with touchless check-ins, mobile keys, and enhanced operational efficiencies. When we set out to launch LivAway Suites, we promised both developers and guests a smarter way to do extended stay. With Virdee live across our properties, guests are now experiencing exactly that.”

Nine LivAway Suites properties are now fully live with Virdee’s platform, offering mobile check-in, digital keys, and after-hours Remote Assistance. Seven additional properties are currently in the installation and training phases, with completion scheduled over the next 12 months. Looking ahead, more than 50 new builds are in development and will launch with Virdee embedded as a core component of the guest experience.

“Virdee’s platform was built to delight guests with digital-first journeys. LivAway Suites has demonstrated how powerful that vision can be when applied from the ground up as a brand standard,” said Branigan Mulcahy, co-founder and chief executive officer of Virdee. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for how extended-stay brands can increase guest net promoter scores (NPS) and streamline operations.”

Virdee and LivAway Suites will continue their rollout through 2026, bringing the platform to every operating property and all new builds in development.