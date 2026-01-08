Lighthouse Appoints Georg Beyschlag as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Colorado—Lighthouse announced the appointment of Georg Beyschlag as chief financial officer. Lighthouse Founder Matthias Geeroms, who has served as CFO since 2018, transitions to the newly created role of head of corporate development.

“We’re building a company that will define how hotels drive commercial growth for the next decade,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of Lighthouse. “The expansion of these leadership roles highlights our ambition and the dedicated work of our entire team as we continue to position Lighthouse for future high-growth.”

Beyschlag brings IPO experience to his new role. At TeamViewer, he helped scale revenue, grew the team from 600 to 2,000, and prepared the company for its 2019 IPO. He subsequently led strategy and go-to-market for the Americas.

“What struck me about Lighthouse was the focus,” said Beyschlag. “There is a massive addressable market and clear business strategy, paired with real value for customers and a high-performing global team. My job is to be a strategic partner for the leadership team, ensuring that our systems, processes, and financial structures are ready for our next phase of expansion.”

Prior to TeamViewer, Beyschlag served as CFO of maxdome, a German streaming platform, and spent nearly a decade in professional services.

Geeroms has served as Lighthouse’s CFO since 2018, guiding the company through its recent Series C and the integration of multiple acquisitions.

“Matthias built the financial foundation that made our profitable, high-growth profile possible,” said Fitzpatrick. “Now he’ll focus on the deals and partnerships that extend our platform and accelerate our category leadership. There’s no one better suited to the role.”