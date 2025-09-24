Lighthouse Announces Launch of Smart Distribution

LONDON—Lighthouse launched Smart Distribution, an AI-powered feature that automatically optimizes pricing and distribution across booking channels for independent hotels.

Smart Distribution automatically pushes public rates to all channels while AI analyzes market conditions to recommend length-of-stay restrictions, channel closures, and rate offsets that maximize profit.

“Smart Distribution helps independent hotels take back control of their revenue”, said Vincent Goemaere, senior vice president of independent hotel solutions, Lighthouse. “It replaces time-consuming manual updates and costly guesswork with AI-powered smart decisions, driving more direct bookings, reducing admin burden, improving revenue performance, and building a healthier, more profitable channel mix.”

Smart Distribution offers:

Dependable automated pricing: Rates update across all channels instantly and continuously, with confirmation that pricing is accurate everywhere

Rates update across all channels instantly and continuously, with confirmation that pricing is accurate everywhere Optimal bookings: AI recommends minimum stay requirements and channel closures based on market conditions and occupancy/performance to maximize profit per booking

AI recommends minimum stay requirements and channel closures based on market conditions and occupancy/performance to maximize profit per booking Instant rate shopping: Rates are directly compared against competitors across all channels, with automatic adjustments to maintain your market position

Rates are directly compared against competitors across all channels, with automatic adjustments to maintain your market position More revenue, less commission: Channel-specific rate offsets drive bookings toward lower-cost channels when market conditions allow

Smart Distribution automates complex pricing and distribution decisions, delivering optimized channel mix and reduced commissions without any manual effort.