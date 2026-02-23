Lighthouse Announces Launch of Revenue Agent

Denver, Colorado—Lighthouse introduced Revenue Agent, the first in a new system of commercial agents designed to autonomously monitor and optimize a hotel’s commercial actions across pricing, sales & marketing, distribution, and performance management.

Revenue Agent is trained on the same revenue management practices used by revenue managers worldwide and learns what matters to each individual property. Drawing on a proprietary dataset of over 3 billion data points per day, Revenue Agent autonomously scans market data to surface high-priority anomalies and opportunities for each hotel.

Agent-Led Revenue Execution

The introduction of Revenue Agent addresses data overload; it proactively recommends the critical actions that drive performance and revenue growth. By offloading time-intensive tasks and the heavy lifting of daily execution to the Revenue Agent, commercial teams are freed to prioritize high-level, strategic decision-making. Hotels will define the desired outcomes and appropriate guardrails, and agents will lead the execution.

“Commercial teams are drowning in data but starving for time,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of Lighthouse. “Revenue Agent flips the model. It works 24/7 in the background, analyzing billions of market signals to detect market changes, demand spikes, and commercial opportunities. It doesn’t just show you data; it tells you where to look and what to do. It does not remove human judgment; it amplifies it. By learning from your actions and adapting to your unique strategy, it gets smarter every day, allowing a hotel’s various commercial teams to focus less on analysis and spend time where it counts: driving strategy. Our goal with Revenue Agent is to make today’s commercial teams 10x more efficient.”

The Future of the Agent-Led Commercial Operating System

Revenue Agent is only the first in a planned system of Lighthouse Agents, each designed to optimize a key dimension of hotel commercial performance within the strategy defined by the hotel. Agents currently in development will be capable of executing actions across pricing, sales, marketing, and distribution teams, all powered by the same commercial intelligence layer and working together within a single platform.

“Our vision is a commercial operating system where intelligent agents work alongside hotel teams, not just recommending actions, but executing them with the right controls and transparency,” said Ivo Minjauw, chief product officer at Lighthouse. “We are drawing on the same agentic framework that is driving breakthroughs at OpenAI and Anthropic to move from decision support to decision execution within a user-defined strategy. We’re creating an AI foundation trained on hospitality expertise that will adapt to each hotel’s strategy to enable a coordinated system of intelligent agents. Imagine a Pricing Agent, a Marketing Agent, and a Distribution Agent working in concert to optimize your strategy while you sleep. That is the future of a hotel’s commercial operating system.”