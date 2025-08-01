DENVER, Colorado—Lighthouse announced its platform suite is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The suite integrates with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP).

Lighthouse enables hoteliers to enhance revenue through real-time market insights, business intelligence, and dynamic pricing tools. The integration is powered by OHIP, providing streamlined data flow between Lighthouse’s suite of products, including Business Intelligence (BI), Benchmark Insight, and Pricing Manager, and Oracle’s property management systems.

“Our integration with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform helps hoteliers access unified, real-time data across their entire commercial operation,” said Dave Collier, chief revenue officer, Lighthouse. “Lighthouse’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our platform suite. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals.”

The Lighthouse platform serves both independent hotels and major groups and chains across 185 countries. This integration with OPERA Cloud enables automatic data synchronization, eliminating manual processes and providing hoteliers with access to market intelligence, competitive benchmarking, and revenue optimization tools.