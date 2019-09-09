Life House Continues Brand Expansion With Openings Across the U.S.

Life House, Collins Park is opening a 52-room hotel on the Collins Canal, making it the brand’s second hotel in Miami, with four more opening in the market before the end of the year. The hotel was designed by Life House’s design team, with art programming throughout the property developed and curated by Life House in partnership with local artists and photographers. The hotel is marketed towards travelers who want to experience the less trafficked part of the Miami beach and enjoy the art and culture of Collins Park and food & drinks by rising locals on the Collins Canal.

The hotel’s food & beverage concepts & offerings were derived from a team of local bar directors, DJs, chefs & operators, bringing together the hotel, restaurant, and bar into one cohesive story and experience.

The hotel’s guestrooms are warm and subtly residential in feel, with Life House’s standard hospitality amenities. Each room is appointed with a combination of custom-designed furnishings and original artwork.

As with all Life House locations, Collins Park offers a guided iPad check in, complimentary high-speed WiFi, as well as a mobile app with a social network for guests to connect, meet, and plan or organize activities together.

Following the launch of Collins Park, the brand will be opening Life House, South of Fifth this fall in Miami Beach. Located in the South of Fifth neighborhood of Miami’s South Beach, this hotel features a lobby restaurant and bar, backyard garden, and pop-up local retail boutiques including the brand’s upcoming clothing line.

Later this year, Life House, Lower Highlands will open in time for winter in Denver, Colorado. This boutique hotel has been inspired by the history and culture of the Lower Highlands (“LoHi”) neighborhood, bringing together influences from the American frontier of the 1800s with new developments of the 21st century. The Salon, tucked behind the back of the bar, will be a restaurant with a rotating art program and a centralized custom Oak and Rubbed Bronze table for communal dining experiences.

Life House will continue their rapid expansion with three more confirmed properties – an 82-room hotel on Miami’s iconic Ocean Drive, a 32-room hotel in a beautiful beaux-arts building in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood with a rooftop bar & lobby café & library, as well as the renovation of a historic hotel in the heart of Nantucket.