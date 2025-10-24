DENVER, Colorado—LG Electronics USA announced a firmware upgrade that will bring Google Cast functionality to hundreds of thousands of earlier-generation Pro:Centric Smart hospitality TVs and set-top boxes.

This free upgrade on 2020-23 models already deployed in hotels nationwide will enable hoteliers to deliver guest casting capabilities without adding external devices or replacing existing TVs. Specifically, this will bring Google Cast capability to LG webOS 5 Pro:Centric hotel TV series US670H, US770H, UR770H, and the STB-6500 smartbox. AirPlay casting support is already available on previous LG webOS 5 and current webOS 23 Pro:Centric smart hotel TV models.

“The availability of this new firmware upgrade underscores LG’s ongoing commitment to protect the investment our customers make in LG display technology and solutions,” said Jake Benner, senior director of hospitality at LG Electronics USA. “We believe our ability to extend Google Cast functionality to previous-generation hotel TVs is unique and likely to be unmatched by other manufacturers.”

Google Cast functionality integrated into LG smart hotel TVs allows users to privately and securely stream content like movies, videos, music, and photos wirelessly from their Android or iOS devices to the hotel TV screen. Users can scan a QR code to connect to the service and select their room number within the app on their phone or tablet to cast content.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to make hotel guest experiences smarter and simpler,” Benner said. “With this free firmware upgrade adding Google Cast to existing TVs, hotels can offer seamless in-room streaming while protecting their technology investments and ensuring smooth operations for staff and guests alike.”