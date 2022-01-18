LG Business USA to Bring LG CLOi ServeBot to the United States

LINCOLNSHIRE, Illinois—LG Business Solutions USA announced that the LG CLOi ServeBot is coming to the U.S. market in early 2022. Model LDLIM21 is the world’s first commercial service robot earning UL 3300 certification for safe operation in complex commercial environments such as restaurants, retail stores, and hotels. U.S. workers will be able to use robot assistants that navigate busy environments while carrying up to 66 pounds of food or goods, assisting with employee workloads, enabling customer service, and making operations efficient.

“The LG CLOi ServeBot is truly a breakthrough for all kinds of consumer-focused businesses, from restaurants to retail stores to hotels,” Jeffrey Weiland, B2B robotics team leader at LG Business Solutions USA said. “As the first commercial service robot to receive UL certification for safe operation in consumer environments, the CLOi ServeBot’s semi-autonomous operation offers businesses an effective means to provide enhanced service while freeing staff to focus on customer relations and build relationships that encourage repeat visits. Whether it’s delivering food from the kitchen to a table or packages from the storage room to the front counter, LG’s CLOi ServeBot can navigate virtually any environment and free up staff to handle direct customer service.”

With up to 11 hours of operation on a single charge, the LG CLOi ServeBot has three shelves that can each hold up to 22 pounds (10kg), for a total delivery capacity of 66 pounds. The robot can be programmed for multiple floor plans, enabling multi-point deliveries ranging from restaurants to office complexes.

The UL certification is a step forward for commercial and consumer robots. The robots are built to operate in open-world environments where they perform functional actions beyond monitoring and can adapt in real-time to changes in the environment.

“Achieving the first UL safety certification for a commercial and consumer robot is a significant milestone. LG has a long-term and deep commitment to public safety. The LG CLOi ServeBot achieving UL Listing demonstrates this,” said UL’s director of consumer technology Ibrahim Jilani. “LG is leading by example for a very important aspect of any market’s maturity, and that is demonstrating product safety due diligence through UL Certification.”

The LG CLOi ServeBot has undergone development by LG, independent engineering evaluation, and testing by UL. The robot will be supported by LG’s customer service. The cloud-enabled robots will automatically receive LG software updates upon publishing, with buyers getting a return from their investment through capabilities and compatibility.

The LG CLOi ServeBot uses sensors and technologies. Combining data from a LIDAR detector, a 3D camera, a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, and a bumper sensor, it can recognize stationary and moving objects in its path and make real-time adjustments to avoid collisions. Each shelf also has its own ToF sensor, so the robot knows when an item has been removed and can move on to the next destination. ToF sensors determine how far away objects are by measuring the time it takes a pulse of light to be reflected back.

As a customer service assistant, the LG CLOi ServeBot greets each encounter with cartoon-like eye animations presented on the unit’s top-mounted 9.2-inch touchscreen. Operators can use the touchscreen interface to adjust designated locations and select different modes, in addition to modifying voice announcements and music played in response to customer interactions. When connected to the business’ wireless network, CLOi ServeBot enables cloud monitoring so users can receive status updates.

The LG CLOi ServeBot stands 52.7-inches tall, has a footprint of 20.1 by 20.1-inches, can turn, and features an adjustable speed of up to one meter per second (up to 2.2 mph). The onboard 23,000 mAh battery provides up to 11 hours of continuous operation and charges to 100 percent in just five hours using a 120V outlet. Each shelf measures 19.7-inches wide by 15.75-inches deep and features a removable placemat for easy cleaning, providing plenty of surface area for multiple items and multi-site deliveries.

Each LG CLOi ServeBot must be pre-programmed with a map of its operating space and destination points, after which it can automatically determine the path for each point-to-point trip and navigate through environments and around moving objects.

Initially, the LG CLOi ServeBot will be available from certified integrators. LG has initiated product training programs with select integrators around the country and will soon expand outreach to interested firms to ensure nationwide availability.