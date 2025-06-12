MIAMI, Florida—Reeco, an AI-driven procure-to-pay platform, announced that Level5 Hospitality (L5) is implementing Reeco technology across nine of its properties in the United States, with additional locations planned.

“We initially turned to Reeco to solve some frustrating inefficiencies with our old procurement systems,” said Nathan Moffatt, senior vice president of accounting at Level5 Hospitality. “But what we got was a total upgrade. The platform has modernized our entire procurement process, and the level of service has been incredible. Reeco works as an extension of our own team, collaborating closely with both vendors and our management team. It’s not just a software — it’s a true partnership that’s helping us operate smarter, faster, and more profitably.”

With Reeco’s all-in-one procurement platform, L5 gains visibility and control over its entire procurement process, from F&B and cleaning supplies to services and beyond. Buyers can handle orders, inventory, and invoices through a single platform.

“L5 Hospitality is exactly the kind of innovative collaborator and trusted advisor in the hospitality space we love working with. They knew their outdated procurement processes created bottlenecks and decided to modernize,” said Henrik Shimony, chief executive officer of Reeco. “Our platform shines light on those hidden inefficiencies in procurement — the dark spots that quietly eat away at profitability. This visibility lets L5 get ahead of problems instead of constantly reacting to them, giving them more time to focus on what really matters: building stronger vendor relationships, delivering great guest experiences, and improving their bottom line.”

Reeco’s Purchase & Receive and Accounts Payable (AP) modules use artificial intelligence, which keeps pricing and inventory up to date in real time. On the AP side, AI automatically assigns general ledger (GL) codes based on historical patterns and syncs with the property’s accounting system. This cuts down input time, reduces errors, and eliminates repetitive tasks.