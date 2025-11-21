PHOENIX, Arizona—Ledgestone Hospitality announced the opening of the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Phoenix West/Glendale/Tolleson. The brand-new, 95-room hotel held its ribbon-cutting event on November 13th. The West Valley Chamber of Commerce was on hand to lead the ceremony.

The property is owned by Build AZ, led by Dr. Tushar Gohel and Shital Patel. “This opening represents a significant investment in the economic vitality of the Phoenix and Glendale area,” said Dr. Tushar Gohel. “We are committed to providing exceptional, modern accommodation and look forward to serving both business travelers and tourists visiting the area’s many attractions, including nearby sports venues and entertainment districts.” Alise Hannebaum serves as Chief Operating Officer for Build AZ.

Ledgestone Hospitality opened the first La Quinta Del Sol prototype in the Phoenix area. Mike Harris, president of Ledgestone Hospitality, commented on the launch: “As a local management company, we are proud to partner with Dr. Gohel and Build AZ on this beautiful hotel. Our team’s deep understanding of the Phoenix market ensures we will deliver the highest standard of service and operational excellence that the La Quinta brand promises.” Harris said, “We are honored to have Steve Clinkenbeard, president, LaQuinta Hotels, in attendance to celebrate the opening of the first LaQuinta Del Sol prototype of the newly designed LaQuinta Hotels. Steve’s attendance shows the strong support and commitment of the LaQuinta franchise leadership.” Ledgestone Hospitality operates more than 40 focused, select, and full-service hotels under Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Choice, Best Western, and Wyndham franchises.

The 95-room property includes a mix of standard rooms and suites,and it offers free WiFi, complimentary Bright Side Breakfast, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The hotel’s location offers easy access to major thoroughfares.