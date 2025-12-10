Ledgestone Hospitality Adds Six Sonesta Hotels to Its Portfolio

GILBERT, Arizona—Ledgestone Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of six Sonesta ES and Sonesta Select hotels across Arizona and Nevada.

The acquisition of management contracts includes properties in key Arizona markets: Scottsdale, Chandler, Flagstaff, and two locations in Tempe. This move adds 791 rooms to Ledgestone Hospitality’s portfolio.

“Arizona is our home base, and this significant expansion underscores our commitment to growth within this dynamic region,” said Michael Harris, President of Ledgestone Hospitality. “The addition of these six high-quality Sonesta properties is a perfect strategic fit. Our dedicated team is ready to apply our comprehensive management expertise to these hotels, ensuring superior returns for our partners while delivering the exceptional guest experiences the Sonesta brand is known for.”

Portfolio Expansion

791 new rooms added to the management portfolio. Geographic Focus: Bolsters presence in high-demand Arizona areas, including the Phoenix Metropolitan Area (Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe), Northern Arizona (Flagstaff), and Reno, Nevada.

With this new addition, Ledgestone Hospitality now manages 52 hotels across the United States. The management transition is already underway, with Ledgestone’s operating model being implemented to enhance guest experience and optimize property performance for the newly managed Sonesta hotels.