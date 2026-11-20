Hoteliers are likely heading into the holidays with leaner teams and fewer new hires in the pipeline. Job openings at hotels and restaurants have fallen over the past year, and accommodation employers shed about 3,600 jobs as recently as September. More than half of hoteliers surveyed by the American Hotel & Lodging Association this year said their properties were somewhat or severely understaffed.

With fewer people on the schedule, every new hire carries more of the guest experience. A front desk associate hired in November may be checking in a full house of holiday travelers within days, with little time to learn on the job and fewer experienced colleagues to lean on

The faster new hires become confident and capable, the better a lean team holds up during peak season demand. But most onboarding programs are designed to deliver information, not on-the-job experience. New hires watch videos, read handbooks, and pass quizzes to “complete” their training, but consuming static materials is not the same as practicing how to handle a frustrated guest at a crowded front desk.

Hospitality workers say as much. In a 2026 survey of U.S. hospitality workers by Attensi, 65 percent said their training focuses on information rather than hands-on practice, and 61 percent said information alone doesn’t translate into feeling confident or skilled. It’s not due to a lack of effort, or even lack of motivation. The same survey found that 86 percent of hospitality workers say they are motivated in their current role, and 41 percent even said they would choose to receive better training over a 5 percent pay raise (rising to 54 percent for 25 to 34-year-olds).

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New hires generally arrive ready to learn, but information-based training alone isn’t getting them there. So, they end up learning on the job, which works, but slowly, and often only after costly mistakes. What employees need is a faster path to experience, especially when they are expected to handle more on their own. Workers agree: in the Attensi survey, 84 percent said practicing in a safe environment helps them learn faster.

In a short-staffed season, it is tempting to fill gaps by automating guest touchpoints, but guests still want to engage with people. In a 2026 survey of 3,250 travelers by hotel software company Mews, 75 percent said good hospitality depends on human staff.

Training programs face a similar trap. Much of the AI used in onboarding today is aimed at productivity: producing more content, at higher volume and scale. That has made it quicker to distribute knowledge, but it does not make a new hire any more ready for the pressures of a busy shift. The bigger opportunity is to use AI for performance, where it can power formats that were not practical at scale before, such as realistic simulations and skills-based practice, to compress the time it takes a new hire to gain experience.

Getting it right is important. Practice builds confidence only when it mirrors the real job, with the same pressures, interruptions, and guests who don’t follow a script. There are three key technology implementations that can help hotels onboard staff more effectively this season:

Let New Hires Practice Repeatedly Before Their First Peak Shift

According to the Attensi survey, 71 percent said practicing in a simulation first would reduce the stress they feel during a busy shift. AI now makes it practical to build and vary these scenarios quickly, so that practice reflects the real challenges of a hotel shift.

Give Feedback in the Moment

A new hire’s first weeks are when work habits form, and manager feedback that comes after the holiday rush is too late to shape them. Of the workers surveyed, 84 percent said real-time feedback builds their confidence. AI-powered tools that respond to what a new hire says, score performance, and suggest what to practice next give stretched managers a way to coach more people at once.

Measure Readiness, Not Just Completion

Training completion rates show which new hires finished onboarding, but rarely show who is ready for the pressure of a busy shift. Hotels can use training analytics to track how each new hire improves from a first practice attempt to a best attempt, and how confident they feel in key scenarios, then use those measures to decide when someone is ready to work a peak shift, or where they still need help. Over time, those measures can connect onboarding to guest satisfaction scores, upsell rates, and complaint resolution.

Hotels will likely face this season with fewer staff on hand. But the ones that get new hires confident and capable fastest will be better positioned for the holidays and the year ahead.