Laurel Real Estate Co. Arranges Sale of Red Roof Inn Clyde

CLYDE, Ohio—Laurel Real Estate Co. announced that it has arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn Clyde in Clyde, Ohio. The offering generated multiple competitive bids. The seller, who engaged Laurel Real Estate Co. to manage the disposition as part of a broader portfolio restructuring, closed on favorable terms.

The property was acquired by a local owner-operator with an established presence in the northern Ohio market. Their familiarity with the area and hands-on approach to management were key factors in the selection. Financing for the transaction was arranged by Dan Uhl of Peachtree Group.

“Investors are no longer filtering strictly on geography. What we’re seeing is increased demand for well-maintained assets in secondary markets, particularly those with proximity to stable employment bases—and the Red Roof Inn in Clyde fits that profile,” said Lauren D’Souza-Faze, vice president of Laurel Real Estate Co. “While the property ultimately went to a local buyer, the interest we received from across the country was a strong indicator of how investor appetite has expanded beyond the major metros.”