Industry NewsL’Auberge de Sedona Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World
Industry NewsBrands

L’Auberge de Sedona Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World

By LODGING Staff
L’Auberge de Sedona
Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

SEDONA, ArizonaL’Auberge de Sedona, a resort in Arizona’s Red Rock region, announced that it has joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), a collection of luxury boutique hotels. The resort is owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

“Joining SLH is an exciting milestone for our team, and a natural next step in our journey to share the spirit of Sedona with discerning travelers around the world,” said Colm O’Brien, regional managing director at L’Auberge de Sedona. “This partnership will elevate our global visibility while honoring the intimate, nature-inspired luxury experience that defines L’Auberge de Sedona.”

Through SLH’s exclusive partnership with Hilton Hotels, L’Auberge de Sedona is now bookable on Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app.

SLH vets independent hotels for their commitment to discreet luxury, intimate service, and singular experiences. With creekside cottages, open-air dining, and wellness offerings, L’Auberge de Sedona brings a Southwestern spirit to SLH’s curated portfolio of nearly 600 hotels worldwide.

Previous article
Berkadia Announces Note Sale of Hotel Indigo and 500 Met
Next article
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

July calendar
Finance & Development

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 19. U.S. Hotel PerformanceJuly 13-July 19, 2025Percentage change from...
Hotel Indigo
Finance & Development

Berkadia Announces Note Sale of Hotel Indigo and 500 Met

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, New York—Berkadia, in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield, announced the note sale of Hotel Indigo and 500 Met, a 187-key hotel and...
Finance

Lodging Econometrics: U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Continues to Grow in Q2 2025

LODGING Staff -
As seen in the Q2 2025 U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), at the end of the second quarter, there...
Finance & Development

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Q2 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced its second-quarter 2025 results. Highlights include: System-wide rooms grew 4 percent year-over-year. Awarded 229 development contracts globally, an increase...
AC Hotel Arlington National Landing
Finance & Development

AC Hotel Arlington National Landing Opens

LODGING Staff -
Arlington, Virginia—AC Hotel Arlington National Landing has officially opened, following a multi-million dollar transformation. The property joins Marriott International’s AC Hotels brand portfolio, and...
Marriott International citizenM
Industry News

Marriott Completes Acquisition of citizenM Brand

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced the completion of its acquisition of citizenM. The transaction provides more lodging offerings for guests and Marriott Bonvoy members in...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
July calendar
Finance & Development

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
Hotel Indigo
Finance & Development

Berkadia Announces Note Sale of Hotel Indigo and 500 Met

LODGING Staff -