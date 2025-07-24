L’Auberge de Sedona Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World

SEDONA, Arizona—L’Auberge de Sedona, a resort in Arizona’s Red Rock region, announced that it has joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), a collection of luxury boutique hotels. The resort is owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

“Joining SLH is an exciting milestone for our team, and a natural next step in our journey to share the spirit of Sedona with discerning travelers around the world,” said Colm O’Brien, regional managing director at L’Auberge de Sedona. “This partnership will elevate our global visibility while honoring the intimate, nature-inspired luxury experience that defines L’Auberge de Sedona.”

Through SLH’s exclusive partnership with Hilton Hotels, L’Auberge de Sedona is now bookable on Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app.

SLH vets independent hotels for their commitment to discreet luxury, intimate service, and singular experiences. With creekside cottages, open-air dining, and wellness offerings, L’Auberge de Sedona brings a Southwestern spirit to SLH’s curated portfolio of nearly 600 hotels worldwide.