Las Vegas Marriott Completes Renovation

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—The Las Vegas Marriott announced the completion of a comprehensive $25 million renovation, refreshing the property with modern design, upgraded amenities, and elevated dining and meeting experiences. The hotel is situated near the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center and 10 minutes from Sphere Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Strip.

“This comprehensive renovation represents a significant investment in elevating every aspect of our guest experience,” said Keith Gamberg, general manager, Las Vegas Marriott. “From redesigned rooms to fully refreshed dining, entertainment, and public spaces, we’ve transformed the property to meet the expectations of today’s Las Vegas traveler. We’re proud of our revitalized look, modern amenities, and the same warm hospitality that has always defined this hotel.”

The extensive renovation touches nearly every aspect of the hotel, including all 274 guestrooms, which have been fully refreshed with contemporary finishes and design elements tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

Renovation Details

Among the most notable additions is Sagebrush—American Public House, the hotel’s new signature restaurant and bar, offering a fresh culinary concept inspired by modern flavors and local influences. Guests can also enjoy the newly introduced SB Market, providing coffee and convenient grab-and-go items.

Advertisement

Public spaces throughout the hotel have been redesigned and reimagined, including the renovated lobby. The hotel also debuted a renovated fitness center, including updated equipment and a modern layout.

For meetings and events, the Las Vegas Marriott has added a new meeting room, St. George, offering flexible functionality and modern technology to accommodate corporate gatherings and social events. The 16-story hotel now offers seven meeting rooms with 3,731 square feet of versatile event space. Additionally, the Las Vegas Marriott provides skilled and certified planners to coordinate and personalize every event from start to finish.