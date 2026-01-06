Lark Shares Details of Anticipated Hotel Openings for 2026

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire—Lark announced that its lifestyle brand will grow substantially in 2026 with the openings of four Lark Hotels properties: Cambridge Common House (Cambridge, Mass.), The Drew Hotel (Plymouth, Mass.), Shore Haven (Falmouth, Mass.), and The Penny Lane (Hampton Bays, New York). These debuts come following several additions to Lark’s portfolio of independent hotels under management, including The Vietta Hotel (Kissimmee, Florida), and The Painted Lady (Birmingham, Alabama).

Property Details

Slated to open in early spring 2026, Cambridge Common House will be a boutique lodging house located outside of Cambridge’s Harvard Square. The property will have 16 rooms, all designed by Elder & Ash, as well as a lower-level lounge space for guests to enjoy breakfast, refreshments, and coffee throughout the day.

Set in a fully renovated historic building in Plymouth, Massachusetts, The Drew Hotel will include 25 guestrooms in the town’s central downtown area, just steps from the harbor. The name Drew is deeply rooted in the early history of Plymouth, dating back to John Drew Sr., an English settler who arrived around 1660. The Drew Hotel is expected to open in spring 2026.

Formerly The Drake Inn in Hampton Bays, New York, The Penny Lane will open its doors in the spring of 2026 after a full renovation. The 18-room property is environmentally conscious with no single-use plastics and solar energy. The Penny Lane will offer amenities like a pool, a waterfront location with boat slips, and pet-friendly accommodations.

Shore Haven, formerly known as the Beach Breeze Inn in Falmouth, Massachusetts, will debut after an extensive redesign and rebrand in the spring of 2026. This 21-room boutique hotel is set in the former home of the Falmouth Glass Factory. It’s walking distance to the beach and includes an outdoor pool and multiple lounge spaces.

“2026 will be a banner year for Lark,” said Lark Founder and Chairman Rob Blood. “Each of these four properties will bring something really special to the hospitality landscape. From a historic lodging house in Cambridge to a sustainable, oceanfront hotel in the Hamptons, these openings speak to the ethos of our company. They’re character-rich properties, each with an independent spirit, and the warm, customized service Lark is known for.”