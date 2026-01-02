NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas—Lark Hospitality, in partnership with the Duettra family and key investors, announced The Faust Hotel, a boutique hotel opening in New Braunfels, Texas. The hotel, which originally opened its doors as The Traveler’s Hotel in 1929, will reopen in spring 2026 following an extensive renovation. The Faust will include 45 rooms, a restaurant and bar named Wilhelm & Werner, a refreshed Magnolia Patio, an upgraded lobby bar, and a speakeasy in the basement.

Property Details

All rooms at The Faust will include king beds, walk-in showers with complimentary Lockwood products and custom vanities in the bathrooms, 55-inch televisions with access to streaming platforms, complimentary wifi, Nespresso coffee makers, retro Frigidaire mini fridges, and more. The 45 guest rooms include six corner suites that can be upgraded to three bedrooms and include a separate living room. The hotel also has nine junior suites.

The Faust Hotel is an officially recognized local, Texas, and National historic landmark. The hotel team is dedicated to honoring the hotel’s history while accommodating the modern traveler. In the redesign, the team focused on preserving the hotel’s history, with new elements introduced to complement the original aesthetic. The Spanish Colonial Revival style has been refreshed and modernized, but the ground floor retains the majority of its original features, including the stairway tiles, original doors, front desk, phone booth, sconces, and the exterior fountain. The lobby tiles have also been preserved, and their colors served as the inspiration for the hotel’s overall color palette.

Brick walls and cement columns that were uncovered during the construction process have been intentionally woven into the new design. The updated Faust Hotel also includes crown moldings, bright furnishings, art, and more.

“We are honored to be the next stewards of The Faust Hotel,” said hotel owner Andy Duettra. “This hotel means a great deal to the people of New Braunfels, and we have been working diligently to bring The Faust up to modern standards for future generations. We look forward to opening our doors soon.”

Food & Beverage

The Faust will open with a new restaurant and bar, Wilhelm & Werner, a Texas Brasserie with European influences. The restaurant’s design includes a large skylight bringing in natural light, an indoor-outdoor fireplace, a long bar, lounge seating, and patio seating. Wilhelm & Werner will seat 130 guests across the main dining room, patio, and bar. The hotel will also include Walter’s, a speakeasy located beneath the restaurant in the basement. The bar is a nod to the prohibition era in which the hotel originally opened. The speakeasy will offer crafted cocktails. Additional details about Wilhelm & Werner and Walter’s will be announced in the months to come.

The hotel will also open with the Prince Solms Lobby Bar. It will also service the Magnolia Patio, an existing outdoor space that has been refreshed during the remodel.

The Faust Hotel includes a 2,000 square-foot Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 110 guests for executive meetings or retreats, special occasion events, full-service weddings, or holiday celebrations.

Partners

The reimagining of The Faust Hotel was brought to life through the leadership of the Duettra family and the collective commitment of several local New Braunfels families, including Bonnie (Borchers) Duettra; Craig and Beth (DeViney) Hall; Jeff and Kim (Kuhlmann) Reilly; Rick and Carol (Garza) Hansen; and Ron and Taye (Kuhlmann) Kruselski. The project was also supported by Glen and Karen Daniel, Rich and Diane Duran, David and Monica Hamer, Jeff and Marcie Rowe, Kash and Carrie Sethi, and Nishi and Kimberly Vakharia. The Faust Hotel further recognizes James and Sydney Duettra Shults, along with Ian and Hannah Duettra Andersson, for their dedication and hands-on efforts in helping bring the hotel’s renewed vision to reality.

Andersson Construction, 4D Design, Assemble & Co., and Schumann Consulting provided the on-the-ground expertise to execute the project.