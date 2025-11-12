Lark Announces Partnership With olive

LOS ANGELES, California—Olive announced an exclusive, portfolio-wide partnership with Lark. The partnership will deploy olive’s guest-first and intelligent booking platform across Lark’s growing portfolio of nearly 80 hotels across 22 states and two countries. Lark selected olive after an extensive evaluation against every major booking engine and CRS.

“Our guests expect an online experience that feels as personal and effortless as their stay,” said Peter Twachtman, chief executive officer of Lark. “Olive stood apart as the only platform capable of delivering that branded, high-converting experience. We’re not just upgrading technology; we’re investing in the future of our guest relationships.”

Olive’s platform delivers measurable performance, including an average 84 percent increase in conversion and 76 percent lift in direct bookings across its partners, reducing dependence on third parties. Its fully integrated booking technology eliminates redirects and widgets, creating an extension of each hotel’s brand identity.

“Lark represents the best of independent hospitality,” said Eric Lutz, co-founder and chief executive officer of olive. “Together, we’re proving that hotels don’t have to choose between design, data, and revenue. This partnership ushers in a new era of intelligent, guest-first commerce.”

Olive integrates with Mews and other PMS platforms, ensuring two-way data flow that eliminates duplication and busywork. The rollout will be completed in early 2026 across Lark’s portfolio.