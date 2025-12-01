Langham Hospitality Group Launches AI Toolkit

HONG KONG—Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) announced the launch of a trio of artificial intelligence (AI) agents to address changes in how people source information. The new toolkit gives guests the flexibility to make inquiries either digitally or directly with hotel staff, who in turn gain broader access to training materials and commercial insights.

“Personal and intuitive guest care, strong colleague development, and informed commercial decision-making have always been central to how we operate,” said Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord. “These new tools extend that approach by allowing us to respond to the shift in how people access information, whether they’re guests planning a stay, frontline team members sharpening their skills, or marketing executives exploring emerging travel trends.”

The new AI agents are being phased in throughout the Group’s hotel portfolio, which includes 31 properties across four continents and brands—The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Eaton Workshop, and Ying’nFlo. The agents include:

Experience Agent: A multilingual interface that enables guests to ask questions through text-based channels—including email, WhatsApp, WeChat, and Instagram—while still having the option to speak directly with hotel staff at any time. The agent responds in over 50 languages and is designed to help guests access practical information quickly and conveniently. Over time, the agent will be able to recognize intent, suggest service options, and direct enquiries to the right teams. Future capabilities also include voice conversations and an expanded role as an AI concierge that anticipates guests’ needs and helps them plan their stays, arrange services, and receive timely updates before, during, and after their journeys. The agent responds in over 50 languages and is designed to help guests access practical information quickly and conveniently.

Knowledge Agent: A support tool that offers instant answers to employee questions, helping colleagues learn, troubleshoot, and perform their roles with confidence. From housekeeping standards to brand signatures and operating procedures, the agent serves as a reference that reduces time spent searching for information and that supports more consistent delivery across departments. As it advances, the agent will be able to walk teams through tasks step-by-step, highlight standards in real time, flag compliance gaps, and proactively provide guidance based on role, location, or time of day.

Insight Agent: A real-time analytics tool that reviews booking patterns, demand signals, and guest behavior in aggregate to identify opportunities with more accuracy. By surfacing actionable recommendations on timing, pricing, and audiences, the agent helps commercial teams craft more relevant offers and launch campaigns at the moments they're most likely to convert. Future iterations of the agent will forecast demand shifts, suggest package concepts based on browsing behavior, alert teams to emerging travel trends, and create personalized offers for specific guest segments.