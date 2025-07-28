Landingplace Hotels Announces Launch of Two New Brands

BLUFFTON, South Carolina—Officials of Landingplace Hotels announced the launch of two midscale, conversion-focused brands aimed at solving the challenges hotel owners face, from rising costs and staffing shortages to rigid brand standards and shifting guest expectations.

Landingplace Suites offers flexible 30+ night stays without leases. Guests will enjoy apartment-style suites, and the properties will also offer locally inspired experiences, such as activated outdoor spaces, community rooms, food trucks, and live music.

Landingplace Select is a select-service brand designed for short-term, high-traffic stays. With lean operations, pay-per-use housekeeping, and an expanded grab-and-go market, it is designed for streamlined operations and efficiencies. The properties utilize the combination of simple design and smart tech.

“As owners and operators ourselves, we’ve seen firsthand how rigid, outdated hotel systems fall short for today’s guests and owners,” said Jeremy Bratcher, chief executive officer and co-founder. “We built Landingplace to close that gap — with brands designed for flexibility, simplicity and an owner-first approach, without compromising guest comfort or performance.”

Landingplace also offers flexible, cost-efficient PIP standards.

“According to Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, more than $5.8 billion in U.S. hotel loans will mature in 2025, creating major refinancing pressure,” Bratcher added. “At the same time, rising PIP costs, FF&E expenses, and interest rates are making it harder for owners to stay compliant or reposition assets profitably. Our model gives owners a smarter path forward engineered for operational simplicity and scalability with cost-efficient PIP standards, lean operations, and flexible conversions and new builds that help properties stand out in a crowded midscale market.”

Helping Owners Capture Untapped Demand

Landingplace Hotels equips every property with built-in tools to enhance efficiency and simplify operations. Inventory is distributed across platforms like Apartments.com, Furnished Finder, Airbnb, and Zillow. Each property uses HotelKey for its PMS, FLYR for AI-powered revenue management, and Amadeus iHotelier for full-channel distribution. Guest-facing tools like Nonius and Yuvod TV for streaming, The Guestbook rewards program and Cvent Transient leads help properties increase loyalty and drive more revenue per stay.

“Everything we’ve built, from flexible, realistic PIP strategies and streamlined operations to tools that capture untapped demand, is designed to solve real challenges for owners,” said Jacob Amezcua, president and co-founder. “We’re hoteliers ourselves, and we know it’s possible to run a leaner, more efficient hotel without sacrificing guest experience. In fact, streamlined operations with a focus on guest choice and flexibility often lead to a more personalized and memorable stay.”

Executive Team

Landingplace Hotels was co-founded by Jeremy Bratcher and Jacob Amezcua, who bring over 35 years of combined leadership in hospitality, franchising, and real estate. Bratcher has held senior roles with hotel groups including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Spinnaker Resorts, MCR Hotels, Island Hospitality GF Hotels, and Starwood Hotels. Amezcua’s background includes leadership at 3M and Experian, as well as experience with multifamily value-add and hotel conversion projects.

The leadership team includes Stacy Bedsole, executive vice president of brand and marketing; Glenn Miller, executive vice president of commercial strategy; John Kelly, executive vice president of franchise operations; Orlando McRae, director of design and construction; and Gus Stamoutsos, senior vice president of franchise development.

Target Locations

Development is focused on urban and suburban markets with strong business, medical, and university demand, where brand saturation limits new entry and creates a need for flexible, financially viable alternatives.

“Landingplace was built to give owners a financially viable way to compete in a shifting market,” Amezcua added. “Unlike legacy brands, we focus on operational simplicity, freedom within a framework, and industry-leading systems— all while delivering a guest experience that’s flexible and tailored to meet modern guest needs.”