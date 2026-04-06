Landingplace Hotels Announces Launch of Ownership Platform

BLUFFTON, South Carolina—Officials of Landingplace Hotels announced the launch of Landingplace Holdings, an ownership platform designed to acquire and convert existing hotels into Landingplace-branded properties while supporting the company’s long-term franchise growth strategy.

To support this initiative, Landingplace Holdings has established a corporate bond program with an assigned International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and is eligible for trading through London-based OTC markets, providing infrastructure to support the acquisition and repositioning of hotels aligned with the company’s conversion-focused brands. The program establishes a scalable capital framework designed to support Landingplace’s initial portfolio of corporate demonstration properties and accelerate early franchise system growth.

Platform Details

The corporate ownership platform will focus initially on a small number of corporate demonstration properties designed to highlight the Landingplace operating model and provide real-world case studies for prospective franchise partners. The initiative allows Landingplace to demonstrate the operational philosophy behind its brands through real-world proof-of-concept properties.

“From the beginning, Landingplace was designed as an owner-first platform built by operators who understand the realities of hotel ownership,” said Jeremy Bratcher, chief executive officer and co-founder of Landingplace Hotels. “Launching Landingplace Holdings allows us to put that philosophy into action by acquiring and converting properties ourselves, demonstrating the operational efficiencies and flexible brand standards we’re offering to the market.”

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Landingplace Holdings will focus primarily on acquiring and converting midscale hotels into Landingplace Suites, the company’s extended-stay brand, as well as Landingplace Select, its select-service brand designed for shorter-term stays. The ownership platform is designed to complement the company’s franchise development strategy by creating high-visibility demonstration properties and case studies that illustrate the brand’s conversion approach.

“Many owners evaluating new brands want to see real-world examples before making a decision,” said Jacob Amezcua, president and co-founder of Landingplace Hotels. “By actively acquiring and repositioning hotels ourselves, we’re able to demonstrate exactly how our operational model performs in the marketplace.”