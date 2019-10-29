LakePoint Sports Plans $39 Million Hotel for Youth Athletes and Families

ATLANTA — LakePoint Sports, a youth sports destination, recently announced plans for a $39 million, 200-room hotel that will open in early 2021. Located in the Atlanta Metro area, the hotel will offer experiences and amenities designed to resonate with traveling athletes and families who visit to play more than 30 sports year-round.

Strategically located on the LakePoint Sports campus, directly adjacent to the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center and across from a baseball complex, the new hotel will have a resort-style pool, food and beverage offerings, and a roof-top terrace above the restaurant for athletes and families to gather.

“We see unrivaled potential for growth and opportunity for the LakePoint Sports campus in traditional and emerging youth sports and entertainment,” said Mark M. O’Brien, president and CEO of LakePoint Sports. “Our vision is for a vibrant development that features experiential retail, acclaimed restaurants, new lodging opportunities for our guests, and an expansion of venues and fields to create a complete sports and entertainment experience for all who come here.”

“The hotel will address the number one request of our athletes, families and coaches: More hotel rooms on campus,” O’Brien added. “The hotel, restaurant, and food and beverage offerings will directly compliment events at the Champions Center and the entire campus, enabling our guests the added convenience of staying on campus near their events and activities.”

Since its opening in 2014, LakePoint Sports has attracted more than 5 million visitor days from all 50 states and over six countries. Emerson Mayor Al Pallone added, “The new hotel itself will generate significant economic impact by creating hundreds of jobs, millions of dollars in tax revenues, and bring upwards of 50,000 room nights to the City of Emerson and Bartow County throughout the year—we’re thrilled about this growth at LakePoint Sports.”

O wned by Rimrock Capital Management, LakePoint Sports has partnered with a team to plan for growth, including JLL and Cooper Carry on master planning and JLL and Hogan + Campis on design and development of the 200-room hotel.