DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the 100th anniversary of La Concha Key West, Autograph Collection, which recently completed a renovation and repositioning.

La Concha opened on January 22, 1926, and has built its reputation as the “Grand Dame of Key West.” Under Remington’s management, the property has undergone an extensive renovation designed to elevate the guest experience, modernize infrastructure, and align the hotel with Marriott’s Autograph Collection standards—while maintaining the architectural integrity, 1920s style, and brand equity that define the asset. The renovation included guestrooms, public spaces, and food-and-beverage venues.

Anniversary Details

The hotel officially marked its 100th anniversary with a celebratory event, bringing together community partners, hotel guests, and employees to commemorate a century of memories and milestones. The celebration included a time capsule ceremony, remarks from hotel leadership, the resort’s traditional “Conch Call” signifying happy hour, cocktail demonstrations, and more.

“Reaching 100 years is a testament to the strength of this asset and the importance of thoughtful stewardship,” said Ben Perelmuter, chief executive officer, Remington Hospitality. “La Concha is a rare property with deep historical significance and irreplaceable location fundamentals. With the renovation complete, our focus is on disciplined execution—driving revenue performance, managing costs, and ensuring the hotel is well positioned to deliver consistent returns and long-term value for ownership.”

In conjunction with the centennial, the property has launched a year-long series of activations that reinforce its positioning within the Key West market while strengthening ties to the local community. As part of this initiative, La Concha has established a philanthropic partnership with Reef Relief, a Key West–based nonprofit dedicated to coral reef conservation.