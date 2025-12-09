Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, Announces Partnership With BARK Air

KAILUA-KONA, Hawai‘i—Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, announces a partnership with BARK Air, the dog-first hospitality and semi-private aviation service. Together, they will offer a four-night canine-and-human retreat series taking place Sunday, March 15 – Thursday, March 19, and Wednesday, May 13 – Sunday, May 17, 2026. This experience pairs BARK Air’s dog-first hospitality with Kona Village’s oceanfront hale.

Together, Kona Village and BARK Air have designed a dog-first retreat package including:

Four-night luxury accommodations at Kona Village, inclusive of retreat programmin,g including a dog-friendly welcome luau, sensory wonder walks to explore the beauty of Kona’s flora and fauna, and sunset reiki yoga sessions where canines and their companions can stretch side-by-side.

Dedicated, personalized support from BARK Air’s concierge team to ensure a seamless journey, including pre-flight vet coordination and paperwork to navigate Hawai‘i’s entry requirements.

Bespoke welcome amenities for every dog, such as tailored toys, treats, and comforts selected to match individual play styles, dietary preferences, and allergy considerations.

Access to BARK Air’s on-site concierge, ensuring dogs and their humans have continuous support throughout their stay.

Dog-friendly airport transfers.

Guidance from an expert trainer and behaviorists with daily meals for dogs based on dietary preferences.

Package Details

Guests can choose to fly on BARK Air’s round-trip, private charter flights between Los Angeles and Kona, welcoming up to ten human passengers and their dogs per journey. Each flight includes soothing rituals, curated treats, bone broth service, and personalized attention from trained canine-care specialists.

Upon arrival at Kona Village, guests and their dogs will be greeted in the spirit of Hawaiian ho‘okipa with custom beaded leis. Throughout the resort, designated areas invite exploration, play, and relaxation for both dogs and their humans. Food and beverage offerings created exclusively for the retreat include signature Kona Village cocktails like Conrad’s Mai Tai and Mick, The Jungle Bird, and bespoke “barktails” co-created by BARK Air and the resort’s beverage team. The culinary highlight of each retreat will be an interpretation of Kona Village’s Island Roots dinner—reimagined with a dog-friendly element. On property, Kona Village’s culinary team will offer dog-forward touches as well.

Advertisement

“Kona Village was founded on a profound connection to land, culture, and community,” said Daniel Scott, Regional Vice President & Managing Director at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “Our partnership with BARK Air brings a joyful new dimension to that spirit. We are thrilled to offer an experience where every member of the ‘ohana—humans and dogs alike—feels truly seen, cared for, and welcomed.”

“BARK Air’s ambition is to create incredible travel experiences for dogs and their families,” said Michael Novotny, president of BARK Air. “As we continue our evolution from an airline to a holistic dog-first hospitality brand, this partnership is a natural and exciting extension of that mission. Kona Village is a destination defined by genuine hospitality, thoughtful design, and a deep connection to place, making it an ideal setting for dogs and their humans to relax, recharge, and share an extraordinary experience together.”