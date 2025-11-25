Kohler Co. Announces Expansion of Inn on Woodlake

KOHLER, Wisconsin—Kohler Co. announced that the Inn on Woodlake hotel will be expanded through an extensive renovation. The project will include the addition of 66 new guestrooms and the debut of the Bucks & Birdies entertainment center.

This expansion marks another enhancement in Kohler’s investment in its hospitality portfolio. Recently completed projects that coincide with this revitalization include the refreshed Kohler Waters Spa, The Greenhouse garden café inside The American Club, upgrades at Whistling Straits, and the debut of The Lost Sheep food truck. Projects currently underway include Purebred Farm, a new 14-hole golf course; The Serve, a premier racquet sports facility; Woodlake Market, a wellness-focused marketplace; and the renovation of The Carriage House at The American Club Resort Hotel.

The three-story expansion to Kohler’s boutique hotel will introduce 66 additional guestrooms and suites, alongside a new golf and entertainment center, with an accompanying bar and restaurant. Outdoor updates will include a new hotel entrance, landscaping, tree plantings, and hardscaping—including a stone-paved promenade and patio along Wood Lake.

Demolition to select Shops at Woodlake structures to accommodate the expansion is underway. The existing three-diamond Inn on Woodlake, which opened in 1994, will continue normal operations throughout construction. Completion is anticipated in June 2027.

The expansion will bring the hotel’s total room count to 203, including two and four-bedroom suites. Another highlight of the project is the addition of a social hub designed for guests and locals alike, with golf and F1 racing simulators, duck pin bowling, darts, a casual pub/restaurant, and outdoor activities, such as an expanded putting green and live music.

“Guests travel from around the world to play our legendary courses at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, to unwind in the tranquility of our Forbes Five-Star Kohler Waters Spa, and to savor exceptional dining and one-of-a-kind seasonal events,” said Nina Kohler, strategy and design consultant for Kohler Hospitality. “The reimagined Inn on Woodlake and its new entertainment district give us the chance to go further—creating lively, inclusive spaces that bring fresh energy to the resort while fostering a stronger sense of belonging for our guests, Kohler associates, and village residents alike.”