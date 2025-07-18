Kixby Hotel Partners With Stayntouch

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced its partnership with Kixby Hotel, a 195-room boutique property in New York City. Kixby chose Stayntouch PMS for its intuitive design, which simplifies operations, improves communication across departments, and gives staff more time to focus on guest connections.

Since implementing Stayntouch PMS, Kixby has seen several benefits, including:

25 percent faster check-in and check-out times with an intuitive, streamlined interface.

40 percent reduction in interdepartmental miscommunication by replacing radios and notes with the centralized Activity Log and Actions Tool for seamless communication.

Hours saved each day with room assignments completed in seconds and real-time housekeeping updates.

Integration with IDeaS G3, enabling real-time rate updates to maximize revenue. The built-in intuitive Reporting Module delivers clear, actionable insights.

Streamlined pre-arrival payments via secure links that free staff to focus on guest engagement, boosting upsell opportunities.

Anu Malhotra, general manager at The Kixby Hotel, said, “Stayntouch gives us the perfect blend of modern efficiency and boutique hospitality. Their platform empowers our team to create memorable moments, like surprising anniversary guests with champagne and handwritten notes, while keeping all the technology effortlessly behind the scenes. What truly sets Stayntouch apart is how it unites every department, turning operational simplicity into revenue opportunities through features like instant room assignments and seamless payment links. From implementation onward, their team proved to be true partners who understand that in boutique hotels, technology should enable hospitality, never overshadow it.”

Priya Rajamani, senior vice president of implementation and support at Stayntouch, added, “Kixby Hotel perfectly blends personalized service with operational efficiency, and we’re proud to be part of that. With our cloud PMS, they’ve streamlined communication across their teams and enhanced the guest experience, while driving revenue growth. Our technology simplifies processes and empowers staff, ensuring that the human touch at the core of hospitality remains front and center.”