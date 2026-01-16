MIDDLETOWN, New York—Kinseth Hospitality Companies (KHC) announced that it has assumed management of the Courtyard by Marriott Middletown Goshen, located in Middletown, New York. The addition marks Kinseth’s expansion into a new state.

The Courtyard by Marriott Middletown Goshen offers flexible meeting space and access to the Hudson Valley region’s business centers, outdoor recreation, and cultural attractions. Under Kinseth’s management, the hotel will continue operating under the Courtyard by Marriott brand.

“Expanding into New York is an exciting milestone for Kinseth Hospitality Companies,” said Ben Kinseth, vice president of development/finance, Kinseth Hospitality Companies. “The Courtyard by Marriott Middletown is a strong property in a vibrant market, and we look forward to supporting the hotel team while delivering consistent, high-quality experiences for guests and Marriott Bonvoy members.”

Kinseth Hospitality Companies manages a portfolio of hotels across multiple brands and markets throughout the United States. The addition of the Middletown property reflects the company’s continued growth strategy.

“Our approach is centered on operational excellence, strong local leadership, and collaboration with brand partners,” added Shana Craven, vice president of operations, Kinseth Hospitality Companies. “We are pleased to bring that approach to Middletown and to establish Kinseth’s presence in New York.”