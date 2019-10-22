KEY WEST, Fla. — Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has set its sights on a new hotel collection in historic Key West, Florida, slated to open its doors in early 2020. Kimpton Key West will be the sixth property for the boutique hotel company in the Sunshine State and its first in the Florida Keys. The collection will be comprised of five separate hotels located in the historic district, each offering its own distinct story and stay experience, blending architecture with an eclectic, bohemian style.

Owned and developed by KHP Capital Partners, the new Kimpton Key West will honor the unique history of each individual property in the collection, some of which date back to the middle of the 19th Century. No two rooms in the collection’s total 219 keys will be the same. The collection spans everything from estate-like guesthouses to bungalows and original conch houses. Powerstrip Studio is at the helm of the design details.

“Key West is such a natural fit as a Kimpton destination, with its distinctive island style and vibrant local scene,” said Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ CEO. “Key West is rich with the kind of history and welcoming culture that our guests value in their stay experiences. We look forward to bringing our signature heartfelt hospitality to this unique market.”

Centrally located in historic Old Town Key West, the new collection will offer a gateway to the island’s varied experiences, from live music to shopping, sailing, sport-fishing, and beyond.

“We are excited to once again be partnering with Kimpton in South Florida,” said Ben Rowe, managing partner of KHP Capital Partners. “Kimpton Key West will soon be one of Key West’s most popular properties, offering an enriching and exciting experience for visitors from near and far.”

The Kimpton brand continues to grow in the United States and internationally with over 25 Kimpton hotels across 20 new global destinations including Mexico City, Paris, Barcelona, Bali, and Shanghai, scheduled to open in the next three to five years.