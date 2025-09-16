Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle Completes Renovation

SEATTLE, Washington—The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, announced the completion of its property-wide renovation. The boutique hotel located in downtown Seattle welcomes guests with refreshed interiors and the debut of its signature restaurant, Marin.

Operated by InnVest Hotels and part of the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, the property’s full renovation includes updates to all 189 guestrooms, including 45 junior suites and the Ambassador Suite, as well as a redesigned lobby, upgraded public spaces, and a refreshed exterior. The new lobby offers curated artwork and seating nooks.

“Seattle’s hospitality landscape is constantly evolving, and this renovation positions the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle at the forefront,” said Nabeel Toubayly, general manager of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle. “We’re offering guests a beautifully updated space and a completely reimagined experience that still brings the same joyful spirit that Kimpton is known for.”

The new interiors incorporate cool tones, sculptural elements, and art that celebrates the city’s attractions, like the Underwater Forest of Lake Washington.

In conjunction with the re-opening of the hotel is the opening of the hotel’s new restaurant concept, Marin, a coastal restaurant that brings a Pacific Northwest-rooted menu to downtown Seattle. Marin is an extension of the hotel’s redesign approach. Its design includes natural wood, organic textures, and subtle maritime detailing.

Executive chef Robin Posey leads the culinary team at Marin, with a menu that highlights the regional waters and nearby farms. Signature dishes include grilled British Columbia king salmon, Moroccan rotisserie chicken, Oregon tuna tartare crostino, and smoked trout dip, along with handcrafted cocktails, like the Marigold Negroni and Olympic Old Fashioned. Marin offers weekday breakfast, lunch, daily happy hour from 2–5 PM, and dinner service, as well as weekend brunch and patio seating during warmer months.

The relaunch of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle also includes elevated amenities such as an evening social hour, complimentary hotel bicycles to use during their stay, and a 24-hour fitness center with hospitality-enabled Peloton bikes. The hotel also offers a total of 6,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces with access to catering from Marin and professional audiovisual capabilities.