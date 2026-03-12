Kimpton Era Midtown New York Opens

NEW YORK, New York—Kimpton Era Midtown New York opened its doors, marking the latest addition for the Kimpton brand in Manhattan. The 33-story ground-up skyscraper was designed by Extell Development Company. The hotel includes four restaurant and bar concepts in partnership with Apicii, including a collaboration with Rocco DiSpirito and a rooftop bar offering 360-degree skyline views of the city’s cultural and business hub. The property also includes a 24-hour, 1,375-square-foot gym equipped with Peloton bikes, yoga mats, and cardio gear.

Elysa Goldman, senior vice president, development at Extell Development Company, said, “As our first managed hospitality project under Extell Hospitality Services, Kimpton Era is a testament to our commitment to best-in-class service and sophisticated design. We’ve worked with world-class partners to create a destination that captures the layered character of New York City, and we are proud to see this vision come to life in the heart of Manhattan.”

“We aren’t just opening a hotel; we’re giving guests the keys to find their own rhythm in the heartbeat of Manhattan,” said Managing Director Kori Yoran. “New York isn’t just a city you visit; it’s an experience that moves at its own electric pace. Kimpton Era captures that quintessential duality–the vibrant pulse of the streets paired with a refined sanctuary that lets you catch your breath. We’ve designed every corner to be a sophisticated basecamp where the city’s many eras converge, inviting our guests to dive into the hum and return to a space that feels like home.”

Design

With interiors by INC Architecture & Design and architectural design by SLCE Architects, Kimpton Era draws inspiration from New York’s distinct character. The design team at INC Architecture & Design also led the 2022 renovation of the nearby Rockefeller Center landmark, allowing for the hotel to feel like a natural extension of its surroundings.

Rooms & Suites

On the ground floor, a self-service check-in counter facilitates a streamlined arrival that allows guests to go straight to their room. The third floor includes a contemporary lobby and The Parlor, which functions as the hotel’s main lobby, and a manned reception desk. Above, guests follow custom bohemian rugs to each of the 529 “jewel box” inspired guestrooms. A painted palette of muted floral tones in soft neutral, cool blue, olive, and dusty pink is paired with warm wooding, and fluted paneling is a nod to the building architecture outside the windows in every room. The rooms also include midcentury art and accent pillows.

City Connection : Every room offers city views, along with a custom window seat. Above the 15th floor, south-facing rooms offer views of the Empire State Building and 1 World Trade. On the north side, select rooms offer a sightline to Rockefeller Center’s Plaza experiences and beyond to Fifth Avenue.

: Every room offers city views, along with a custom window seat. Above the 15th floor, south-facing rooms offer views of the Empire State Building and 1 World Trade. On the north side, select rooms offer a sightline to Rockefeller Center’s Plaza experiences and beyond to Fifth Avenue. Suite Luxury: The property also includes two suites and nine rooms with outdoor terraces. Select suites offer connecting “lock-off” capabilities and pull-out couches for family or group flexibility.

Restaurants & Bars

Apicii operates four destination concepts that form a collection of dining and bar venues at the hotel.

The Parlor: Now open. Serving as an all-day gathering place inspired by the neighborhood bars and cafés of Europe, this space transitions from morning espresso and pastries to evening cocktails. The Parlor will also host the signature Kimpton social hour each evening.

Now open. Serving as an all-day gathering place inspired by the neighborhood bars and cafés of Europe, this space transitions from morning espresso and pastries to evening cocktails. The Parlor will also host the signature Kimpton social hour each evening. Bar Rocco: Now open. From Rocco DiSpirito comes Bar Rocco, an Italian American brasserie, with its name serving as a nod to both the chef and the restaurant’s panoramic views of Rockefeller Plaza. DiSpirito has conceptualized a market-driven menu. The space balances contemporary design with old-school charm, serving as an homage to classic Midtown institutions. Bar Rocco is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Now open. From Rocco DiSpirito comes Bar Rocco, an Italian American brasserie, with its name serving as a nod to both the chef and the restaurant’s panoramic views of Rockefeller Plaza. DiSpirito has conceptualized a market-driven menu. The space balances contemporary design with old-school charm, serving as an homage to classic Midtown institutions. Bar Rocco is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Amasa: Coming March 2026. Amasa is a Latin steakhouse that celebrates the region’s culinary traditions, rich flavors, and attention to craftsmanship, with a menu by chef Christopher Loeffl. Bar Amasa is the restaurant’s street-level cantina serving Latin cocktails alongside Mexican tacos.

Coming March 2026. Amasa is a Latin steakhouse that celebrates the region’s culinary traditions, rich flavors, and attention to craftsmanship, with a menu by chef Christopher Loeffl. Bar Amasa is the restaurant’s street-level cantina serving Latin cocktails alongside Mexican tacos. Jade Rabbit: Coming April 2026. The rooftop Asian izakaya will offer 360-degree Manhattan city views, including Rockefeller Center, Radio City, JP Morgan Building, and the Empire State Building, paired with cocktails.

Location

With its central Midtown location, the hotel provides immediate access to the city’s most sought-after landmarks and corporate headquarters.