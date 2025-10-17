Kimpton Announces Signing of Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas

ATLANTA, Georgia—Kimpton, part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced the signing of Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The resort will become the first branded IHG luxury and lifestyle property in the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale market upon its planned early 2026 opening.

Situated a short distance from the Old Town Scottsdale retail and entertainment district, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas’ design highlights the surrounding desert landscape throughout its public spaces and more than 400 guestrooms, suites, and villas. Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will also provide 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event and meeting spaces.

Amenities

The property will offer a range of dedicated areas and amenities, such as two tennis courts, a fitness center, access to nearby hiking trails, six onsite swimming pools, a salon, and a day spa. Additional amenities include complimentary bike rentals for local exploration, in-room yoga mats for accessible wellness, the Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, and the Kimpton Social Hour, and the “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, which provides travel items or accessories to borrow.

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will provide a variety of food offerings. Developed in partnership with lifestyle hospitality group sbe, the resort’s four planned food and beverage offerings include a restaurant.

Advertisement

Leanne Harwood, senior vice president, managing director, luxury, lifestyle, and managed hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Kimpton’s rich legacy and unique approach to luxury lifestyle are a natural fit for suburban Phoenix, which remains one of the fastest growing U.S. metropolitan areas and a haven for both business meetings and travelers seeking connection with the beautiful surroundings. Through its contemporary design, breathtaking views, and what will become exemplary culinary destinations, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will bring forth the best of what our luxury and lifestyle brands and dedicated segment leadership team have to offer.”

The new Kimpton resort will operate under the joint ownership of Partners Group and Trinity Investments. Highgate will manage the hotel.

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will represent the brand’s second Arizona property (joining Kimpton Hotel Palomar in downtown Phoenix). The brand’s roster of nearly 150 open and in-pipeline properties includes soon-to-come hotels in destinations such as Napa Valley and Pacific Grove, California, New York City, and Kaua’i, Hawaii.