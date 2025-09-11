Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentKimpton Announces Napa Valley Debut
Kimpton Announces Napa Valley Debut

By LODGING Staff
Kimpton Napa
Photo Credit: Kimpton Napa

ATLANTA, Georgia—Kimpton, part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced its entry into Napa Valley, California with the signing of Kimpton Napa, which is projected to open in 2028.

The hotel will offer 123 guestrooms and occupy two four-story buildings. As with all Kimptons, the property will provide a range of amenities, including Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, evening refreshments at Kimpton Social, and the brand’s “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program. For those traveling with pets, the hotel will welcome all breeds and sizes at no extra charge.

Leanne Harwood, seniot vice president and managing director of luxury and lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “For more than four decades, Kimpton has wowed guests and enticed owners by offering a bold take on luxury hospitality while also serving as a source of inspiration around the world. As an iconic travel destination with a culturally rich history, Napa Valley is a perfect next location for Kimpton. Alongside Stratus Development Partners, we will bring something truly special to the region and extend Kimpton’s exceptional growth.”

The Napa Valley hotel will also offer the brand’s signature restaurant and bar offerings. A rooftop bar and eatery will provide local fare, along with a central courtyard, garden patio, outdoor spa, and contrast therapy studios.

Stratus Development Partners will oversee Kimpton Napa’s development as owners and add its first IHG hotel to a portfolio that currently includes six open and pipeline Americas properties.

Andrew Wood, principal, Stratus Development Partners, added, “Napa Valley embodies the ‘laid-back luxury’ lifestyle synonymous with the Kimpton brand, and the hotel undoubtedly will serve as an iconic, welcoming, and vibrant social hub that embraces guests and the local community. We look forward to working with IHG to bring this exceptional property to market.”

Kimpton’s Napa Valley debut is the latest step in the brand’s expansion that includes nearly 150 open and in-pipeline global properties. Recently opened and soon-to-come destinations in the Americas include Kimpton Fredericksburg in Texas, Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove in California, and Kimpton Coco Palms Resort in Hawaii.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Open First Dual-Branded Hotel in Las Vegas
