Key West Historic Inns Join Small Luxury Hotels of the World

KEY WEST, Florida—Key West Historic Inns, a collection of boutique properties located throughout Old Town Key West, has officially joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). The properties joining SLH are Lighthouse Hotel, Winslow’s Bungalows, Ridley House, and Ella’s Cottages.

“This partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World marks an exciting new chapter for Key West Historic Inns,” said Sara Nolan, area managing director of Key West Historic Inns. “Each of our properties offers an unmistakable connection to the history and culture of Key West, and joining the SLH community allows us to introduce these experiences to travelers seeking boutique stays that feel both personal and memorable.”

The inns are situated within walking distance of Duval Street, the Historic Seaport, cultural landmarks, and the island’s dining and arts scene. Each of the properties delivers its own experience with restored historic settings, outdoor spaces, and personalized service designed to immerse travelers in Key West.

Membership in SLH places Key West Historic Inns among a curated portfolio of independently owned hotels worldwide, recognized for their design, personalized service, and authentic sense of place.