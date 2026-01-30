MIAMI, Florida—Kempinski Group announced Kempinski Residences Miami Design District, the development that will mark its first branded residential project in the United States. Developed by DaGrosa Capital Development Partners LLC, the project brings the Kempinski brand to the Miami Design District. ISG World will lead sales efforts.

“Miami is where timeless luxury and visionary development converge at the highest level, making it the ideal setting to introduce Europe’s oldest luxury hospitality brand. Our ethos of ‘The Good Life’ will offer an elevated, urban lifestyle to residents that resonates deeply with the vibrant destination – celebrating culture, connection, and authentic living while being supported by our European elegance, design, and legendary service,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief executive officer of Kempinski Group.

Joseph DaGrosa, founder and chairman of DaGrosa Capital Development Partners LLC, added, “Bringing Kempinski’s first U.S.-branded residences to Miami is a significant moment. The Design District has become a globally-recognized cultural and culinary destination where art, design, and high-end luxury retail experiences converge. With luxury residences across the world, Kempinski’s reputation is built on bringing their unique flair for the art of fine living, rooted in heritage, luxury, and service excellence to similar developments. That alignment is what makes this project credible and enduring.”

Project Details

Located at the gateway to the Miami Design District, Kempinski Residences Miami Design District will include 132 private residences across two 20-story towers, along with six townhomes and 17 guest suites exclusively for sale to residents. The residences will range from two to four bedrooms, with interiors measuring approximately 2,100 to 3,100 square feet and total living areas of up to 3,700 square feet, as well as terraces offering views of Biscayne Bay and the Downtown Miami skyline.

The project is designed by Arquitectonica, with interiors by Rockwell Group and landscape architecture by Enea. Completion of the project is slated for the fourth quarter of 2029.

Drawing inspiration from Kempinski’s international portfolio, the development will deliver a service-centered residential lifestyle. Daily management services will be overseen by Kempinski Group.

“Kempinski brings a rare standard of service and refinement to Miami’s branded residential landscape,” said Craig Studnicky, chief executive officer of ISG World. “Today’s luxury buyers understand design, but Kempinski is further distinguished by its heritage of bespoke service and attention to detail. Paired with the Design District’s creative energy, this is a highly compelling offering for the market.

Amenities will span both towers, connected by an elevated third-floor amenity bridge. Wellness offerings will include a fitness center, spa and recovery zones, lap pool, cold plunge, infrared and steam saunas, and outdoor training areas. Social amenities will include a restaurant with terrace seating, dining salons, a library with wine and game lounges, a screening room, and golf and Formula 1 simulator rooms. Family-focused spaces will include children’s playrooms, splash pads, shaded play areas, and a padel court, surrounded by landscaped grounds and electric-vehicle charging stations.