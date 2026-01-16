BOSTON, Massachusetts—KAYAK released its 2026 What the Future (WTF) Report, offering a look at the destinations and travel behaviors that will shape the year ahead. In its second edition, the WTF report used billions of KAYAK user queries to highlight overlooked destinations offering lower prices, fewer crowds, and more flexibility.
The 2026 edition added results from a survey of 14,000 Gen‑Z and Millennial travelers, social and cultural research, and KAYAK executive interviews to deliver 10 trends shaping next‑gen travel. One key trend is the impact of AI on travel planning, with 41 percent of those surveyed saying they’d trust an AI recommendation over friends and social media.
“In 2026, AI will become an even more powerful, invisible engine behind travel, anticipating what travelers need before they ask and removing friction at every step. The future of travel isn’t just smarter; it’s more human and personalized, with technology enhancing the experience along the way,” said Matthias Keller, chief product officer, KAYAK.
“TikTok is reshaping how people explore the world, and is home to a vibrant culture of search and discovery when it comes to planning travel – from flights, to hotels, to destinations, and beyond,” said David Hoctor, vertical director of travel, global business sSolutions at TikTok. “KAYAK has identified a number of emerging travel behaviors that we are seeing play out in real-time on TikTok, from microtravel trips with friends, to “gasp-away” dream vacations with their loved ones. We’re thrilled to see these trends take shape in the year ahead as travelers plan their next trips.
Travel Trends
2026 is the year of changing popular travel routines by swapping trending places from all over the internet, with the next “gen of destinations” not seen on social media so far. 69 percent of Gen Z and 66 percent of Millennials said they prefer places off their feeds.
KAYAK’s 2026 Top 10 Emerging Destinations
The list of KAYAK’s top ten emerging destinations is as follows:
- Cork, Ireland
- Chongqing, China
- Harbin, China
- Zakynthos, Greece
- Shenzhen, China
- Almaty, Kazakhstan
- Hilo (Big Island), United States
- Noumea, New Caledonia
- La Romana, Dominican Republic
- Luxembourg, Europe
Key Trends
- Booked now, paid later: 35 percent of Gen Zs and 31 percent of Millennials travelers surveyed said credit or installment plans will decide how many trips they can actually take in 2026. KAYAK’s new “Buy now, pay later” filter migrates a preferred retail payment method into a travel facilitator.
- Gasp-aways: Itineraries that inspire awe are trending. From solar eclipses to meteor showers, 63 percent of next-generation travelers said natural wonders will guide their travel plans in 2026.
- The Rise of AI: 41 percent of Gen Z and Millennial travelers said they trust AI recommendations more than people and social media because it draws from millions of sources; 34 percent said AI feels more accurate and up to date than peer suggestions.
- Wellness Trips: More than 60 percent of next-gen travellers named mental reset as their top travel priority, while #wellnesstravel posts rose 150 percent in the TikTok community.
- Small Towns: 84 percent of travelers said they would prefer a smaller town for their 2026 escapes as they expected lower prices and fewer crowds, but more authenticity.
- Events: 97 percent of Gen Z and Millennial travelers said they planned to travel for a major event in 2026.
- Slow Travel: More than half of surveyed travelers said slower travel clears their heads, with a clear preference for quality over quantity on the road.
- Nanocations: Nearly 63 percent of KAYAK surveyed travelers said they were planning several shorter trips in 2026, choosing quick changes of scenery for instant relaxation.
- Soft adventures: 25 percent of travelers said they prefer light adventure combined with relaxation, such as a morning run followed by beach time or a moderate hike topped with a cold drink.