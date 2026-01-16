BOSTON, Massachusetts—KAYAK released its 2026 What the Future (WTF) Report, offering a look at the destinations and travel behaviors that will shape the year ahead. In its second edition, the WTF report used billions of KAYAK user queries to highlight overlooked destinations offering lower prices, fewer crowds, and more flexibility.

The 2026 edition added results from a survey of 14,000 Gen‑Z and Millennial travelers, social and cultural research, and KAYAK executive interviews to deliver 10 trends shaping next‑gen travel. One key trend is the impact of AI on travel planning, with 41 percent of those surveyed saying they’d trust an AI recommendation over friends and social media.

“In 2026, AI will become an even more powerful, invisible engine behind travel, anticipating what travelers need before they ask and removing friction at every step. The future of travel isn’t just smarter; it’s more human and personalized, with technology enhancing the experience along the way,” said Matthias Keller, chief product officer, KAYAK.

“TikTok is reshaping how people explore the world, and is home to a vibrant culture of search and discovery when it comes to planning travel – from flights, to hotels, to destinations, and beyond,” said David Hoctor, vertical director of travel, global business sSolutions at TikTok. “KAYAK has identified a number of emerging travel behaviors that we are seeing play out in real-time on TikTok, from microtravel trips with friends, to “gasp-away” dream vacations with their loved ones. We’re thrilled to see these trends take shape in the year ahead as travelers plan their next trips.

Travel Trends

2026 is the year of changing popular travel routines by swapping trending places from all over the internet, with the next “gen of destinations” not seen on social media so far. 69 percent of Gen Z and 66 percent of Millennials said they prefer places off their feeds.

KAYAK’s 2026 Top 10 Emerging Destinations

The list of KAYAK’s top ten emerging destinations is as follows:

Cork, Ireland Chongqing, China Harbin, China Zakynthos, Greece Shenzhen, China Almaty, Kazakhstan Hilo (Big Island), United States Noumea, New Caledonia La Romana, Dominican Republic Luxembourg, Europe

Key Trends