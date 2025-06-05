BETHESDA, Maryland—Kalibri has launched the hospitality industry’s first Profit Platform—a purpose-built solution designed to help hotels power profit and grow owners’ asset values.

Powered by Kalibri’s transaction-level data and predictive AI, the Profit Platform gives hotel owners, operators, and asset managers the tools to move beyond RevPAR and topline metrics.

“At a time when the hospitality industry faces surging expenses and increasing complexity in targeting its business sources, the focus has to shift to getting the revenue that contributes most to profit,” said Cindy Estis Green, Kalibri co-founder and chief executive officer. “This is about helping hotels take back control of their performance and shift to a ProfitFirst™ strategy that aligns with owner priorities.”

The platform is already delivering measurable results. One select-service hotel using Kalibri’s Profit Platform increased its asset value by $2.24 million and grew high-profit-margin revenue by $179,000 through targeted mix improvements and smarter resource allocation.

“Finally, a platform that speaks the owner’s language of flow-through and profit,” said Mark Carrier, president at B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group. “Kalibri’s platform helps our management team spend time and funds on the business mix that yields the highest profit contribution. That means we grow our bottom line and our asset values.”

By identifying the most profitable business mix and forecasting demand by rate category and channel, Kalibri’s Profit Platform enables hotel teams to right-size their sales and marketing spend, aligning every dollar with margin growth. Instead of repeating last year’s spend or chasing low-return business, operators can deploy budgets with precision, clarity, and confidence.

“As we head into budget season, hotel teams finally have a tool that aligns sales and marketing spend with profitability,” added Kristen Clark, president and chief operating officer of Kalibri.