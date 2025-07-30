Kalibri Announces Launch of Hummingbird Market

BETHESDA, Maryland—Kalibri announced the launch of Hummingbird Market, a hotel market intelligence platform designed to help owners, operators, developers, and investors make smarter decisions. The platform provides real-time insights that highlight market dynamics often missed by legacy data tools.

Hummingbird Market delivers clear, detailed, and actionable insights to drive investment decisions. The platform offers visual, granular intelligence across 334 U.S. markets and 975 submarkets, including detailed views into occupancy, ADR, RevPAR, rate segmentation, and length-of-stay patterns. Users can quickly assess market momentum, understand demand drivers, and translate performance data into actionable strategy.

“Hummingbird Market delivers a level of clarity and context that simply hasn’t existed before, giving our customers the confidence to act faster and invest smarter,” said Cindy Estis Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kalibri.

Key Features

Key features of Hummingbird Market include:

