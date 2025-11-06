Kabani Hotel Group Brokers Sale of Southern Oaks Inn St. Augustine

MIAMI, Florida—Kabani Hotel Group announced the successful sale of the Southern Oaks Inn St. Augustine, a 124-room exterior corridor property in St. Augustine, Florida. The hotel sold for $12,501,000, equating to approximately $100,814 per room. The transaction was exclusively listed and brokered by Lucas Mondino, partner at Kabani Hotel Group.

“We brought this asset to market with a tailored strategy and were able to generate multiple competitive offers within the first 30 days,” said Lucas Mondino. “Despite historical operational challenges, the property’s location, land size, and upside potential drove strong investor interest.”

Originally built in 1973, Southern Oaks Inn sits on approximately 5.75 acres. The hotel’s two-story, exterior-corridor layout offers ease of access for leisure travelers and groups. The property provides proximity to St. Augustine attractions.

The seller, an absentee tech-sector ownership group, invested significantly in recent years, including full roof replacements and mold remediation/renovation work following temporary revenue declines.

“St. Augustine remains one of Florida’s most resilient secondary markets—high ADRs, walkability, and development restrictions make it an investor favorite,” said Ahmed Kabani, founder and chief executive officer of Kabani Hotel Group. “We’re proud to deliver results that align with our clients’ expectations and market timing.”