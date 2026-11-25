MIAMI, Florida—Kabani Hotel Group announced the successful $22.75 million sale of the fee simple interest in the Staybridge Suites Naples – Marco Island, a 103-room, four-story, interior-corridor extended-stay hotel in Naples, Florida. The transaction closed at approximately $220,874 per key.

The Staybridge Suites Naples is a proven performer within its competitive set. For the trailing twelve months ending April 2026, the property achieved 76.9 percent occupancy at a $186 average daily rate (ADR), producing a RevPAR of $143 and a RevPAR index (RGI) of 108.6, capturing nearly 9 percent more than its fair share of market revenue. This outperformance has been consistent, with an RGI of 109.7 in 2025 and 107.6 in 2024, driven by a commanding occupancy premium (MPI of 109-111) at rate parity with competitors.

“This transaction sets a new benchmark for the Staybridge Suites brand in Florida,” said Kian McLean, partner at Kabani Hotel Group. “At approximately $220,874 per key, it represents the highest price per key achieved for any Staybridge Suites hotel sale in the state over the last 10 years, according to CoStar. That result reflects the asset’s consistent outperformance and the depth of buyer conviction in the Naples market.”

“This sale is a landmark for Collier County’s hospitality market,” said Ahmed Kabani, founder & CEO of Kabani Hotel Group. “Per CoStar, it achieved the highest price per key for any select-service or extended-stay hotel sale in Collier County over the last 10 years and ranks eighth among all hotel sales in the county during that period. It is a testament to the quality of the asset and the enduring strength of Southwest Florida’s lodging fundamentals.”

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McLean added, “Priced at a 7.8 percent cap rate and a 4.5x revenue multiplier, the transaction delivered a premium valuation for the seller while providing the buyer an attractive basis in a high-barrier, supply-constrained market. The result underscores sustained investor appetite for best-in-class extended-stay hotels in Florida.”