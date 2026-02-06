MIAMI, Florida—Kabani Hotel Group announced the successful off-market sale of the Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach, a 199-room, interior-corridor hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida. The property was sold at an undisclosed purchase price. The transaction was brokered off-market by Suraj Dalal, partner at Kabani Hotel Group, alongside Ahmed Kabani, founder and chief executive officer. The sale marks Kabani Hotel Group’s second closing of 2026.

“Maintaining strict confidentiality for ownership was critical throughout the process. The buyer, a Canadian-based group, Palm Holdings, acquired the property, all cash, continuing the trend we are seeing of international demand for well-located Florida hotels. Even amid broader political and capital markets uncertainty, South Florida fundamentals remain strong, with Florida continuing to rank as the most visited state in the U.S. and buyers showing long-term conviction in core markets such as West Palm Beach,” said Suraj Dalal, partner at Kabani Hotel Group.

Originally acquired two years ago as a Holiday Inn, the property underwent a comprehensive renovation and brand conversion to Delta Hotels by Marriott. The repositioning was executed without shutting down operations, allowing the hotel to remain open and generate revenue throughout the renovation period. The asset is currently in its ramp-up phase under the new brand.

“This transaction reflects the importance of active, direct engagement with hotel owners in today’s market,” added Ahmed Kabani, founder and chief executive officer of Kabani Hotel Group. “The buyer saw the long-term potential of this location and the strength of the Marriott platform, and we’re proud to have delivered a successful outcome for both parties through an off-market process.”